ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park Parade Shooting Suspect Charged

qrockonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspect in the Illinois July 4th parade shooting is being charged. Robert Crimo the Third is being charged with...

www.qrockonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qrockonline.com

Accused Highland Park Parade Shooter Confesses

Lake County Bond Court During the Appearance of Robert Crimo the Third. The alleged shooter at the 4th of July parade in north suburban Highland Park is confessing to what he had done. That’s according to Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart. He said the suspect is also being held without bond. Robert Crimo the Third is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing more than half a dozen people and wounding several more. Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said Crimo had driven to Madison, Wisconsin, after the shooting and thought about opening fire on another holiday celebration he encountered, but drove back to Illinois instead.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
qrockonline.com

Elderly Man Carjacked At Gunpoint at Mokena Grocery Story Parking Lot

The Mokena Police Department responded to the Meijer Grocery Store located at 11305 W. Lincoln Highway in reference to an Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking. Police were called to the scene at 10:47 p.m. on July 5th. Mokena Officers arrived and spoke with the 73-year-old victim who stated that he was loading...
MOKENA, IL
qrockonline.com

Highland Park Shooting Suspect Appears In Bond Court

The suspect in the July 4th Highland Park parade shooting is being held without bond. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said a judge found probable cause to hold Robert Crimo the Third on seven counts of first-degree murder. The charges were filed after Crimo allegedly killed seven people and wounded dozens more at the parade north of Chicago on July 4th. Rinehart added the suspect admitted to what he had done.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
qrockonline.com

Police Made Contact With The Highland Park Shooting Suspect In 2019

In our continued investigation into the shooting in Highland Park on July 4, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) looked into the criminal background of the individual charged in the crime. The individual passed four background checks when purchasing firearms, through the Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP), which includes the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Lake County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
qrockonline.com

Darren Bailey Apologizes For Comments After Highland Park Shooting

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is apologizing for insensitive comments he made shortly after the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. In a Facebook post following the tragedy on July 4th, Bailey said let’s pray for justice to prevail and then move on and celebrate Independence Day. Bailey said he was sorry if those comments caused more pain. He went on to call for a special session of the Illinois legislature to address gun violence, suggesting there should be more state funding for mental health services. Bailey also blamed Governor Pritzker for the violence throughout Illinois.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
qrockonline.com

Names Of Six Of Seven Victims Of Highland Park Shooting Revealed

Authorities are revealing the names of six of the seven victims killed in the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. The victims include Katherine Goldstein, Jacquelyn Sundheim, Stephen Straus, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza. A couple, identified as Kevin and Irina McCarthy, were also killed in the attack. They leave behind a two-year-old son named Aiden, who was found alone after the shooting. The boy’s grandfather said he survived because his father shielded him with his body.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
qrockonline.com

Fake Name Doesn’t Outsmart Wilmington Officers; Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Charge in Joliet

Wilmington police nab a Joliet man wanted for attempted murder after the man was in the Kankakee River. On Sunday, July 3rd, a Wilmington Police Officer, on routine patrol, observed a male subject in the Kankakee River near the dam in violation of city ordinance. The officer had the subject exit the river and subsequently sought identification for a local citation. The subject provided a fictitious name of Alavaro Martinez. During the course of the investigation, the alert officer located a vehicle nearby that was registered to an individual with the last name of Hernandez. Upon conducting a new name verification check, the officer learned that a valid Attempted Homicide Warrant came back to Alavaro Hernandez.
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation to Assist in Recovery Efforts After Highland Park Mass Shooting

Governor Pritzker is issuing a disaster proclamation for Lake County to assist in recovery efforts following Monday’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. A disaster proclamation grants the state of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel, or equipment to help affected communities recover. It will remain in effect for 30 days. Robert Crimo the third is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder after authorities say he opened fire on a crowd of people gathered for the July 4th parade in Highland Park.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
qrockonline.com

VP Harris Calls For Action After Highland Park Shooting

Vice President Kamala Harris is calling for federal action on assault weapons following the deadly Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park. Speaking last night in the northern suburb, the VP said we have to be smarter as a country about who has access to assault weapons, adding that this incident shouldn’t have happened. Harris said the person responsible for the deadly attack will be brought to justice.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
qrockonline.com

Gas Line Ruptured Near Costco Plainfield

Plainfield Fire Protection District Chief Jon Stratton is confirming to WJOL that a gas line was ruptured by construction crews. Chief Stratton says they are monitoring the situation to make sure there is not danger to the public. As a result the Boulevard from Route 30 into the Costco parking lot is closed. This is a 4 inch pipe that has burst. Nicor is on the scene. Access to Costco via Renwick Road.
PLAINFIELD, IL
qrockonline.com

Chicago’s Gain is Joliet’s Loss

As reported by WJOL in May, there were rumblings that NASCAR could race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet next year. Beyongtheflag.com was reporting a race could take place in August of next year. But now The Athletic is reporting the City of Chicago is endorsing a NASCAR race on a temporary street course for a three year stretch beginning in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Mayor Lightfoot OK’s NASCAR Races In Downtown Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot is supporting NASCAR races in downtown Chicago. The Athletic reports that city officials are giving the green light for three straight years of stock-car races. The deal is dependent on whether Lightfoot wins a second term in office. A formal announcement is expected later this month.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy