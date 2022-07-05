ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual Hurricane Resource Fairs Happening Later This Month

Cover picture for the articleThe Office of Housing and Community Development and Civil Defense Administration will be co-hosting virtual resource fairs on hurricane readiness through July, The County of Hawaiʻi announced. Hawaiʻi County is no stranger to hurricanes. In 2018, Hurricane Lane hit the Island of Hawaiʻi as a powerful....

wfit.org

Florida could be in for its seventh consecutive above-normal hurricane season

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center is forecasting the seventh above-normal Atlantic hurricane season in a row. “We will be extending the record period,” Matthew Rosencrans, NOAA’s lead for the seasonal hurricane outlook said. Rosencrans discussed the NOAA 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook in detail during a monthly Southeast climate meeting co-sponsored by several climate science partner organizations. “Not anywhere in the past have we had six consecutive seasons above normal,” Rosencrans said.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

NOAA tracking three tropical waves in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently tracking three “tropical waves” — bands of west-moving low pressure — in the Atlantic Ocean.Two of the bands are in the Caribbean, while one is further out by Africa.Tropical waves are wide stretches of low pressure over the ocean that move from east to west, and can occasionally form tropical cyclones, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says.Areas of low pressure can also bring rain.Currently, no new tropical cyclones are expected over the next five days, according to the NHC.There have already been three named storms in the Atlantic this hurricane...
ENVIRONMENT
wfit.org

Atlantic waters remain quiet in spite of hurricane season ramping up

More than a month has passed since the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season and a hostile environment could briefly limit tropical development through mid-July. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting its seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season this year in the Atlantic Basin. On average, the first-named system of the season is named by June 20th. Nearly two weeks ahead of schedule, Tropical Storm Alex developed just east of the Florida coast after dumping nearly a foot of rainfall on portions of South Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One. Nearly one month later on July 1st, Tropical Storm Bonnie developed in the southern Caribbean and made headlines for completing a rare crossover into the Pacific Basin. The third-named system of the season, Colin, became a tropical storm less than 24 hours later off the South Carolina coast. Based on the 1991 to 2020 climate period, Colin should have formed closer to early August and not early July. While the Atlantic may be off to a seemingly early start this year, it may not feel like it to some based on when the first-named system developed.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Forecasters hold outlook for 2022 hurricane season steady - Colorado State

HOUSTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Forecasters at Colorado State University on Thursday held steady the number of hurricanes they expect to appear in the Atlantic during 2022. In an update to their closely watched outlook, Colorado State meteorologists said they continue to forecast 10 hurricanes, of which five are expected to be major with sustained winds above 111 miles per hour (179 km per hour), in the season that began on June 1.
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Alaska Braces for More Lightning After the State Dealt with Largest Fires

Approximately 5,800 power outages were registered in Alaska and its adjacent regions on Saturday, with further forecast in the days that followed. The National Weather Service station in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a dire caution this weekend, indicating that intense thunder is predicted on Sunday and Monday along sections of the territory presently struggling with big, ongoing wildfires.
FAIRBANKS, AK
Southerly

How to navigate hurricane season as states loosen COVID-19 restrictions ￼

This is the first Q&A in a series about hurricane preparation and response during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments had to quickly adapt their emergency preparedness plans to make space for social distancing. Throughout the 2020 hurricane season, cities and towns spread out over multiple shelters and provided PPE; officials had to communicate about crises remotely, often with fewer staff and the same budget.
ENVIRONMENT

