Maryland Preview

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class lost its quarterback Thursday, as Marcus Stokes switched his commitment to Florida. Stokes announced his decision on social media. "First and foremost, I am very grateful for all of the opportunities to be able to pursue my dream of playing football at the collegiate level," Stokes wrote in his Twitter post. "I would like to thank penn state [sic] for supporting me, loving me, and showing the same to my family. This was not the easiest decision to make. After taking time talking with my family and staying up late nights listening to my heart ... I will be flipping my commitment to the University of Florida!"

