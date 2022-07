Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation crews and contractors continue to clear debris and downed trees and barricade flooded roadways and trails from Tuesday evening’s storms. Fort Wayne, Indiana (July 6, 2022) – After working throughout the night, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation crews and contractors continue to clear debris and downed trees and barricade flooded roadways and trails from Tuesday evening’s storms. Clearing roadways initially and moving on to clearing street trees on houses, the crews will respond to reports of tree-related debris. Due to the high volume of storm-related failures, the crews ask that tree-related debris be reported through 3-1-1 calls.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO