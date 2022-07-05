ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris County commission names new elections administrator

By Rachel Carlton
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Clifford Tatum will succeed Isabel Longoria as Harris County's new elections adminstrator. (Courtesy Unsplash) Members of the Harris County Election Commission voted unanimously to name Clifford Tatum, the former general counsel for the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, as the county’s new elections administrator at their July 5 meeting....

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
defendernetwork.com

Officials warn against GOP door-to-door voter intimidation efforts

A GOP-affiliated group founded in the wake of baseless election fraud accusations following the 2020 presidential election is reportedly going door-to-door in Harris County, and asking residents to sign affidavits that verify the identities of voters living in their homes. Reportedly, the probe was instigated when one resident of the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Houston mayor, Harris County attorney plan to sue Union Pacific

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will each submit notices of intent to sue Union Pacific. The lawsuit argues that both children and adults in the area are subject to higher rates of certain types of cancers because of the plant, located in the city’s Fifth Ward.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
Harris County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
mocomotive.com

Two Montgomery County judges fired

Two Montgomery County associate judges and a court staffer are no longer working for the county. Montgomery County Board of District Judges agreed to terminate associate judges Paul Damico and David Bluestein and accept the resignation of Bernice Greathouse, a manager in the office of court administration. The decision followed an investigation concerning overpayment, according to County Attorney B.D. Griffin.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICIALS TERMINATE TWO ASSOCIATE JUDGES

As Commissioners Court convened Tuesday morning in a Special Session, Commissioners Walker and Noack along with Judge Keough went into Executive Session in reference to approving the termination of Associate Judges of Associate Judge Paul Damico and Associate Judge David Bluestein, along with accepting the resignation of Bernice Greathouse. On June 29, 2022, a Board of Judges meeting was held. After hearing the results of a Montgomery County Attorney’s Office investigation they decided to terminate all three individuals. That was done, however, Greathouse resigned. The investigation was over two of the individuals there had been discrepancies over the compensation of pay they had been receiving. Commissioner Noack said the amount had been in excess of thousands of dollars over a period of 14-18 months. The amount was in excess of $50,000. After the termination was approved by Walker, Noack, and Keough, Keough introduced a motion to defund the position of the Associate Judges which was approved. Noack then introduced a motion in which he stated, “have the County Attorneys Office send a demand letter to Paul Damico and David Bluestein to collect all ill-gotten gains on behalf of the taxpayers of Montgomery County. Including retirement, overpay, and taxes that were paid. We want the exact amount returned to the taxpayers.” He also added that if the two do not follow through a civil case is filed to make recovery. Damico was appointed to the bench in 2010. In June of 2020 Commissioners approved a pay raise for Damico to $132,470 a year. Noack and Keough voted against the raise at the time. Not over his abilities but due to no other county employees getting raises. David Bluestein, prior to becoming an Associate Judge, he was an Assistant District and County Attorney. He was sworn in by Judge Michalk to the Associate Judge position on May 19, 2020. His salary was also $132,470. Beatrice Greathouse was the OCA Manager-Indigent Defense for the Office of Court Administration. She began working in 2003 for Montgomery County as an Assistant Appointment Designee for the Office of Indigent Defense.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Harris County judge wins prestigous award

To celebrate July 4, the Carnegie Corporation of New York announced its annual list of Great Immigrants. This list honors naturalized citizens "whose contributions and actions have enriched and strengthened our society and our democracy." Since 2006, the list has been created to celebrate these individuals; in 2022, 34 people were recognized.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lina Hidalgo
Community Impact Houston

Houston, Harris County announce legal action against Union Pacific Corp., alleging link to cancer cluster

Neighbors in the Fifth Ward community have expressed concerns about a cancer cluster that was allegedly caused by a wood preserving site. Now, the city of Houston and Harris County are taking legal action. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) After continuous concerns about an alleged cancer cluster in Houston’s Fifth Ward,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#County Commission#New Challenge#Politics Local#Election Local
Community Impact Houston

City of Tomball adds new interactive map to website

City staff presented a new interactive map at the July 5 regular meeting in an effort for the city to maintain transparency. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) In an effort to remain transparent and address questions City Council and the public have, the city of Tomball added a new, interactive map of the city to the city’s website.
TOMBALL, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston, Harris County hits new milestone of 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON - Houston and Harris County have hit a new milestone of 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to the Houston Health Department, viral load testing at local wastewater treatment plants indicates the amount of Coronavirus is up 709% this week from the baseline testing rate established in July 2020. Last week, the number was at 636%.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Community Impact Houston

Hwy. 105 project to add raised median progresses

The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work to improve Hwy. 105 between FM 2854 and I-45 from Montgomery through Conroe. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work to improve Hwy. 105 between FM 2854 and I-45 from Montgomery through Conroe. Raised median...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy