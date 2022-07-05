ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House says Biden read Brittney Griner's letter from Russia, won't say if he'll meet her family

By Deena Zaru
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VM6i2_0gVomQzQ00
Brittney Griner of the United States gestures during a game against Australia in their Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's basketball quarterfinal game in Saitama, Japan Aug. 4, 2021. Brian Snyder/Reuters, FILE

As WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals to Joe Biden for help in getting released from Russian custody, her case is a "top priority" for the president, according to the White House.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday that Biden read Griner's handwritten letter, which was sent to the White House on Monday, and her note was "very personal" to him.

"I'm not going to share any personal interaction that I had with the president," Jean-Pierre told ABC News when asked about Biden's reaction.

"I just wanted to confirm that he did read the letter. And I will say again, this is very personal to him. Especially when someone writes a letter in such a personal way … we have made this a priority," she added.

Jean-Pierre wouldn't say whether Biden was going to respond to Griner's letter.

Griner personally reached out to Biden, urging him to help get her out of Russia -- where she has been held for some five months for allegedly possessing hashish oil -- according to her representatives.

In the handwritten letter from Griner, portions of which were made public, she expressed fears she will be held in Russia "forever."

"As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever," Griner wrote to the president.

The athlete was visiting Russia to play basketball in the off-season when she was detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport on Feb. 17 after being accused of having vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in the country.

Griner's detention was extended repeatedly, most recently through Dec. 20, which is the expected length of her trial. If convicted, Griner, 31, faces up to 10 years in prison.

"It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate [the Fourth of July] because freedom means something completely different to me this year," Griner wrote in her letter to Biden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqVoh_0gVomQzQ00
Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner, who has been detained in a Russian prison for nearly 100 days, spoke for the first time in an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts, May 24, 2022. Todd Wawrychuk/ABC

Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, previously told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts in May that she would like to speak with the president.

"I just keep hearing that, you know, he has the power. She's a political pawn," Cherelle Griner said. "So if they're holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it."

At Tuesday's briefing, Jean-Pierre wouldn't say whether the White House was considering a meeting with Brittney Griner's family, but she said that both Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan have spoken to Cherelle Griner and the administration will keep "open communication and have very honest conversations with them."

"I just don't have anything to share on what communication the president's going to have with Mrs. Griner and her family," Jean-Pierre told ABC News when asked about a potential meeting. "All I can confirm is that he's read the letter, and he's making this a priority."

Last Friday marked the first day of Griner's trial in Russia.

The Phoenix Mercury star appeared in person at a courtroom in Khimki, a suburb of Moscow, ABC News reported.

The U.S. government classified Griner's case on May 3 as "wrongfully detained," meaning the U.S. will more aggressively work to negotiate her release even as the legal case against her plays out, the State Department has said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlnQU_0gVomQzQ00
Family and friends hold a vigil for Brittney Griner outside Russian Consulate in New York, June 29, 2022. WABC

Russia's invasion of Ukraine began one week after Griner was detained. Some officials are concerned that Americans jailed in Russia could be used as leverage in the ongoing conflict.

Griner's family and friends gathered at a vigil outside the Russian consulate in New York City ahead of her trial last week, calling on the U.S. to bring her home. Her next court appearance is on Thursday.

Leaders and players in both the WNBA and the NBA have also called for Griner's release and raised awareness about her case, as have advocates.

The WNBA, which kicked off its 2022 season on May 6, is honoring Griner with a floor decal bearing her initials and jersey number (42) on the sidelines of all 12 WNBA teams.

The 6-foot-9 center won an NCAA title at Baylor in 2012; a WNBA title with Phoenix, her current team, in 2014; and gold medals with the U.S. women's team at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9QQo_0gVomQzQ00
Brittney Griner warms up for the in Los Angeles, Aug. 8. 2019. Meg Oliphant/Getty Images, FILE

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said he wants Biden and Blinken to arrange a trip for faith leaders to see Griner in prison as part of a prayer visit.

"After speaking with her wife last week, I am deeply concerned for Brittney Griner's physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing," Sharpton said in a statement on Tuesday.

"She deserves to see the United States is doing something for her, so she can find the strength as this show trial goes on," he said.

The public campaign to free Griner escalated following the release of U.S. Marine veteran Trevor Reed in April, who was freed from a Russian prison as part of a prisoner exchange. Former Marine Paul Whelan has also been detained in Russia since 2019.

Jean-Pierre on Tuesday said that the Biden administration was working on both Griner and Whelan's cases just as hard as it done to secure Reed's freedom.

"We are going to make this happen," she said.

An international prisoner swap potentially involving Griner, Whelan and convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout has been discussed, according to Russian media reports, but it's unclear if there has been any substantial movement on the issue. Russian officials have also indicated that they want Griner to stand trial.

Asked about a potential swap, Jean-Pierre said she "cannot speak to any discussions" regarding the process of securing the release of any American detained abroad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFPR8_0gVomQzQ00
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, in handcuffs, arrives to hearing in Khimki court outside Moscow, June 27, 2022. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that secrecy is crucial to ensure that efforts to secure the release of Griner and others detained abroad are not jeopardized.

"While we update families -- and certainly in broad strokes -- on our efforts, it's not something that we are in a position to speak to publicly in any detail," Price told reporters on Tuesday.

"We do not want to do anything, we do not want to say anything, that would potentially jeopardize the chances of seeing an American released or that would delay by a single day, a single hour or a single minute the safe return of an American to her his family and loved ones back here," Price added.

ABC News' Shannon Crawford, Ben Gittleson, Molly Nagle and Tanya Stukalova contributed to this report.

Comments / 71

Eric Schroeder
1d ago

Now Freedom means something to Britney: "It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate [the Fourth of July] because freedom means something completely different to me this year," Griner wrote in her letter to Biden.

Reply(7)
15
Thomas Shorb
1d ago

There are others who have been there longer. Why does someone who disrespected our country get to be top priority? Should be the last one out.

Reply(3)
19
Linda McLaughlin
1d ago

It is ridiculous for her and family think the government should try to get her out if her own mess. She's an adult who made a bad choice to smuggle illegal drugs into that country. Maybe she'll get lucky and just do a couple of years and not 10.

Reply(1)
18
Related
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Brittney Griner
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Russian#The White House
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
Fox News

Biden hastily ends press conference as reporters shout questions: ‘I’m out of here’

President Biden hastily ended a press conference on Thursday, turning his back as reporters shouted questions and declaring, "I’m out of here." Biden answered several questions from a pre-determined list of reporters during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, following the NATO Summit before he said, "All right, guys," and attempted to wrap things up. Multiple reporters still wanted to ask questions, and someone in the crowd promised to be quick, but Biden shut it down nonetheless.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
The Independent

Mike Pence inundated with criticism for calling Joe Biden the most dishonest president ‘in his lifetime’

Former vice president Mike Pence, who was victimised by Donald Trump for refusing to illegally throw the 2020 election result out of Congress on 6 January 2021, has slammed Joe Biden as the most falsehood-prone president of his lifetime.Mr Pence gave his opinion in an interview with Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, who also served as director of the National Economic Council under Donald Trump from 2018 to 2021.The interview was primarily focused on the state of the economy, which Mr Pence addressed in the latest of a round of major speeches he has been giving across the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
FOXBusiness

Varney: Another Biden failure, another Harris embarrassment

During Stuart Varney's latest "My Take," Thursday, the FOX Business host slammed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their handling of the border crisis, citing it as another "failure" and "embarrassment" for the administration. STUART VARNEY: The Vice President, Kamala Harris, has spoken out about the death of...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

Angle: The Most Unpatriotic President Ever

Jul. 1, 2022 - 09:12 - Laura Ingraham discusses how the last thing leftists wants is to ‘celebrate’ America’s independence because they don’t ‘want’ America to be independent on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
POTUS
ABC News

ABC News

731K+
Followers
163K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy