ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Ricky Meinhold Tabbed Mizzou Pitching Coach

mutigers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri baseball head coach Steve Bieser has selected Ricky Meinhold, a Missouri native and former staff member in the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets organizations, as the Tigers' pitching coach. Meinhold has spent the past season as the Director of Pitching for the Lotte...

mutigers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Voter Registration Is Up In Missouri. There Is One Major Reason Why

This November, we will have the midterm elections. I have often thought that this could be the most voted on mid-term election in the history of our country. From local elections that affect us in Sedalia and our bordering towns, and our state as a whole. The right to vote, and having our voices heard, is something we all should take seriously. Especially with a senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
St. Louis, MO
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
lakeexpo.com

18 Spring Green Court, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath ONE OWNER second tier Ranch Walk Out home located in Four Seasons MO! This home boasts 3,000 square feet and additional lot as well as a strip of land to access water are included. This home has many features desired such as a double convection oven, public water, covered deck, walk out patio, woods on adjacent lot included, almost 500 sq feet of storage space, 2 living areas, main level living, four seasons amenities, new flooring, New Carrier HVAC (1 year old), New Water Softener (2 months old), New Aerator in the septic (1 year old), Interior Paint (2 years ago). Some furniture will be included. Come see this home today and start living life at the Lake!
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
lakeexpo.com

692 Shawnee View Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Stunning well-maintained Lakefront home with cove protection while having the million-dollar views on MM 24 in Sunrise Beach, MO! This 3 bed 3 bath home boasts over 3,000 sq ft and has been completely updated with exquisite custom finishes. Many features include enormous lakeside windows, granite countertops, custom cherry cabinets with wine rack, custom old world bar, stainless steel appliances, high end flooring, new updated lighting, 4-seasons room, massive living room with adjoining very spacious large den, spectacular rock wall fireplace, martini deck with hot tub, separate semi-private deck, zoned HVAC, garage, extra parking, vaulted ceilings, wired for surround sound, fire pit, skylights, 2500 sq ft concrete dock with 3 slips: 12x30, 12x32, 12x16 with two dock boxes & swim platform, 100 ft of lake front & so much more! This home is the complete package as it is large enough to sleep many people. Come see this & make this your oasis at the Lake! Showings start on 7/6/2022.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

62 Burning Bush Drive, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

A RARE opportunity to own 600 ft of lakefront, two homes and large detached garage with just under 3 acres! The possibilities are endless. One family estate never before been on the market, this is the diamond in the rough you have been searching for. The main house features open main level living, good bones, vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms up (could be four) , two baths and one full bath in lower level. Room to add additional bedroom in lower level. Attached lower level garage. Septic recently service, pumped and lines cleared. Water damage in lower level cleaned and serviced by US Disaster Restoration. Two fireplaces. Directly at the waters edge with recent survey no longer in the flood plain. The guest house is two bedroom, one bath with attached lower level garage. Large detached garage on one acre to complete the ultimate package. Multi families, large family, investment, use one. Super cool lakefront setting just minutes from Laurie amenities and the PERFECT boating!
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizzou#The St Louis Cardinals#Tigers#The Lotte Giants#Sec
KRMS Radio

St. Charles Prosecutor Arrested In Lake Ozark

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar could be facing charges following an arrest by the Lake Ozark police department. Officials say he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was booked into the Miller County jail on July 1 at approximately 2 a.m. Officials with the St. Charles...
LAKE OZARK, MO
krcgtv.com

Motorcycle crash injures three in Osage County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Three people were injured in a motorcycle crash Monday night in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 50 at Mari Osa Delta around 8:43 PM. The crash report says 35-year-old Joshua Stroupe, of Linn, overtook another vehicle, ran off...
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Fire Burns Boat, Golf Cart, Shed & Boat Trailer At Lake Of The Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Fire struck the lakefront on Monday evening, burning a boat, golf cart, boat trailer and a shed. The Osage Beach Fire Protection District was called out to the fire at a residence on Willow Ln. at 8:42 p.m. The caller reported a golf cart on fire, next to a boat. The first crews to arrive found a golf cart and trailered boat in flames, approximately 35 feet apart. Nearby, a 10 x 15 foot shed was also engulfed in flames.
OSAGE BEACH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy