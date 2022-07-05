Ray J Inks Bizarre Tattoo Of His Sister Brandy's Face On His Leg

Ray J, 41, and his sister Brandy, 43, will be forever related by blood … and tattoo. That’s right — the “Sexy Can I” singer got his older sister’s face tattooed on his leg, which he revealed via Instagram on July 5. Alongside a video of himself getting inked by artist Alexey “MASHKOW” Mashkov, Ray J explained he plans to fill his entire leg with meaningful art. “NEW @brandy TATOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!! @_mashkow_ – IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE – SCRIPTURES – THE VOCAL BIBLE – FAMILY – GHOSTS – POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES – REAL GOTHIC LIKE — “THE HOLY LEG! “ – GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!!” he wrote in the caption. “But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!! – FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!!”
