Wyoming Food for Thought Project launched the Grand Opening of ACS Juices in their Food Hall on 420 West 1st Street in downtown Casper. Anna Studer, owner of ACS juices, said, "I’m so grateful to all the mentors and community partners that have helped me reach this next step of opening a retail location. I have an amazing group of customers who have been so supportive and I look forward to introducing cold pressed juice to more people in our community. I cannot thank everyone enough for helping me accomplish my dream of opening a juice bar."

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO