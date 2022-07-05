ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Bob Marley at the Straz Center

Tampa Bay News Wire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTICKETS GO ON SALE TO THE PUBLIC ON FRIDAY, JULY 8....

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “I Shot the Sheriff” by Bob Marley

Note: American Songwriter does not condone violence against anyone, from law enforcement to private citizens. As of this writing, protests have lined the streets after the recent United States Supreme Court ruling, overturning Roe v. Wade. This comes on the heels of massive global protests concerning the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police and general unrest due to the meaning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage Mid-Concert

On Tuesday night, legendary musician Carlos Santana collapsed onstage during a concert in Michigan. The 74-year-old was about 20 minutes into his set at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, an outdoor venue on the edge of Detroit, when he passed out, prompting medical staffers to sprint onstage, cover him in a tarp, and wheel him off.
MUSIC
Variety

Todd Brodginski, Art Garfunkel’s Manager and Veteran Music Publicist, Dies at 54

Click here to read the full article. Todd Brodginski, manager of Art Garfunkel and a veteran music publicist with MSO and his own company, Reckoning, has died, reps for his family confirm to Variety. While no official cause of death has been cited, he is said to have died of natural causes. He was 54. A Pennsylvania native an Syracuse University graduate, in the early 1990s Brodginski was a big Black Crowes fan and researched who their PR firm was, according to Mitch Schneider, formerly a top executive at that company, Levine Schneider PR. They offered him an internship in 1991,...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
American Songwriter

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Carole King Wrote for Other Artists in the ’60s

Born a songwriter, when she was a teenager, and still attending James Madison high school in Brooklyn, New York, Carole King was already selling songs to publishing companies throughout the city, while writing songs for her band Co-Sines and making demo albums with her schoolmate Paul Simon. By the 1960s, King met her soon-to-be husband and co-writer Gerry Goffin at Queens College and went on to write some of the biggest hits throughout the 1960s, ’70s and a career spanning more than six decades.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
The Independent

Stranger Things: Metallica were ‘beyond psyched’ about Eddie Munson’s guitar solo

Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” has topped the iTunes rock charts 36 years after the song was first released.The 1986 track has seen a resurgence of interest after it featured in the new season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.After taking off with young fans on social media, who praised the character Eddie Munson’s “most metal” guitar solo on the series, the song began to rise up the charts around the world.On Tuesday (5 July), Metallica posted to Instagram in support of the Netflix hit’s creators, The Duffer Brothers.“The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The 8 Best George Harrison Songs— From The Beatles to Solo Career

Let me in here, I know I’ve been here/ Let me into your heart, George Harrison sings on “I’d Have You Anytime.” Despite singing to a rather ambiguous you, we’d like to think that the late Beatle was singing to our hearts—his fans—as a plea for individual recognition and release post-band breakup. And it worked. Harrison’s solo career was one composed of timeless hits that continue to inspire artists today.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aeg#Ferguson Hall#The World
Ultimate Classic Rock

1972’s Best Rock Albums

Our list of 1972's Best Rock Albums illustrates just how fickle fates often are. Some bands were in ascension, while others found themselves at the end of stirring runs. Some were experiencing career pinnacles, even as others completely fell apart. Yet, over the course of a strikingly diverse 12-month period, each somehow hit upon just the right mixture of creativity, gumption and timing.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Alanis Morissette Honors Her Former Bandmate Taylor Hawkins Onstage

Alanis Morissette honored her former bandmate Taylor Hawkins during a recent show in London. Watch her onstage tribute to the late legendary drummer below. Hawkins has been in multiple bands and worked with lots of musicians. He was a part of Morissette's touring band from 1995-1997, prior to joining the Foo Fighters the same year. You can spot him in her music videos for "You Oughta Know" and "You Learn."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
American Songwriter

Kenny Loggins Gives His Two Cents on Yacht Rock and Working with Thundercat

Who doesn’t love a good yacht rock playlist? Full of gentle, breezy tunes perfect for your waterfront escapades or just hanging out with a group of friends. Well, we know for certain that Kenny Loggins is a fan of the yacht rock genre. (Good call, Loggins.) In an interview with Pure Throwback Radio on Apple Music Hits, Loggins cruised through the conversation by giving his take on the boat-inspired songs.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy