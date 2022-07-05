ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

STAFF SPOTLIGHT: Sharrae Evans

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharrae Evans, administrative support coordinator for the Art & Design and Theatre & Dance departments, didn’t just happen to land a job on the CSUDH campus. “I’m a Toro!” she proudly proclaims. Indeed, Evans is a Toro alumna who has made the university her home...

Compton Delta's to host Jazz on the Grass in September

COMPTON – The Compton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is excited to present & host the first Jazz on the Grass community concert in the City of Compton! This live fundraising event will be emceed by radio personality Aundrae Russell of KJLH featuring the soulful and stirring sounds of DW3 and Mark Felton.
COMPTON, CA
Jessica Ramirez Named Jumpstart Site Manager of the Year

CSUDH Jumpstart Site Manager Jessica Ramirez has been named the inaugural winner of their national Site Manager of the Year Award. The award recognizes Ramirez’ work in guiding the office at CSUDH in their partnerships with local schools, providing language, literacy, and social-emotional programming for preschool children in the local community.
CARSON, CA
Award Program Helps Students Continue Research Through Summer

The Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) selected 21 Toro students for its Summer 2022 Research Award program. Undergraduate applicants who were conducting research with CSUDH faculty and maintained a 2.7 or higher GPA were eligible for the program, which has been held since 2020. Each of the students received up to $2,500 to help sustain their research through summer.
CARSON, CA
Here is Where You Should be Celebrating National Fried Chicken Day in LA

Today, July 6th, is national Fried Chicken Day! So it's only fitting that you have fried chicken for breakfast, lunch and dinner, right?. There are a lot of fried Chicken joints in Los Angeles that are offering specials all day long. According to KTLA, restaurants like Lucky Bird, Main Chick Hot Chicken and Moto Ramen all have deals today for you chicken lovers. Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles is also a staple in the LA area, and would be a great place to celebrate this glorious day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The election results are in

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has certified the results of the June 7 Primary Election, and the Beverly Hills City Council will have a new council member next week. Councilman Lester Friedman took the top spot, garnering 3,571 (18.62%) votes. Public Works Commissioner Sharona Nazarian placed second...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAUSD Will Not Solve Teacher Shortage Without Paying Fair Salaries

In 2017, I spent my first year in the classroom teaching high school English with 40+ students in each class. During this time, I was also a new teacher, which meant an abysmal salary that neither kept up with the cost of living in LA nor California. Teaching was my calling — but a calling doesn’t always pay the bills.
LOS ANGELES, CA
No Cars Allowed This Weekend In South LA! Could You Do It?

So, no cars will be allowed this weekend in South Los Angeles for the first CicLAvia event of 2022. First the name, so “Ciclovia” is a Spanish term that means "cycleway", either a permanent bike path or the closing of certain streets to cars for cyclists and pedestrians. So they just put LA in ten middle of the Ciclovia to make CicLAvia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lancaster LASD is accepting applications for the Explorer's Academy!

Lancaster Sheriff's Station is excited to announce we are accepting applications for the upcoming Explorer's Academy!. The LASD Explorer Academy is a 14-week academy aimed at teens that are aspiring for a career in law enforcement. Participants will learn responsibility, multi-tasking, teamwork, leadership, and gain hands on experience in basic law enforcement duties. Teens will be challenged in a number of ways, and graduate the program with lifelong memories and experiences.
LANCASTER, CA
These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Local Rent Moratorium Comes to an End

As of June 30, the city’s rent moratorium ended and now local renters have just six months to pay back rent or face eviction. Under the rules of the moratorium, which was enacted as part of the local emergency at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a landlord could not impose or seek to recover late fees, pass-throughs, or interest for rent that was delayed or unpaid due to the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PASADENA, CA
Because Citizens Were Armed

Sorrowfully but unsurprisingly, Highland Park - which banned assault weapons in 2013 and fought off legal challenges until a 2015 Supreme Court ruling - was not the only site of gun violence over the July 4 weekend. There were shootings in Philly, New York, Kansas City, Tacoma, Wash., Richmond and Manassas, Va., etc. But Highland Park was the most deadly, and - those overturned lawn chairs on a glad parade route - the most dystopian. As usual, credit for the carnage, large and small, goes to a blood-soaked, ever-shameless NRA, happy to take it. Even as Highland Park residents were still sheltering in place during the manhunt for Crimo, the NRA posted - and kept online - a staggeringly tone-deaf missive. “The only reason you’re celebrating Independence Day is because citizens were armed," says a voiceover with a bald eagle image. "Happy Fourth of July from the National Rifle Association.” Adds a tweet, “We are a country because of brave souls with guns who valued and fought for liberty and freedom.” Shannon Watts of MomsDemand on the horror of a kid on a rooftop in "sniper position" picking off parade-goers: "This isn’t freedom; it’s terrorism.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tupac Shakur restaurant extends Los Angeles location

The Shakur Estate is pleased to announce the extension of a limited edition Los Angeles location of Tupac’s Powamekka Café, his original restaurant concept in partnership with Fixins Soul Kitchen located across from the Wake Me When I’m Free Museum at LA Live. The Powamekka Café is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Operation North Star nabs 192 fugitives in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES - Federal authorities announced 192 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals were arrested in the greater Los Angeles area during a 30-day nationwide initiative called Operation North Star. The 192 arrests were among the 1,500 arrests of fugitives wanted for the "most serious, violent, and harmful"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Long Beach Opens New Water Playground

About a week ago, the City of Long Beach opened its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” This inflatable water park is free and open to the public, and is configured in a figure-eight shape to connect multiple floating play structures that include features such as a springboard, bouncer, monkey bars and other elements to encourage water play.
LONG BEACH, CA
Rapper Nuke Bizzle Pleads Not Guilty To EDD Fraud Charges

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A rapper who boasted in. w from committing unemployment benefits fraud pleaded not. guilty Thursday in Los Angeles to federal charges of carrying out the scheme by. fraudulently applying for more than $1.2 million in jobless benefits. The 31-year-old Nuke Bizzle, whose real name is...
LOS ANGELES, CA

