Electricity bills can increase quickly with triple-digit temperatures. Check this for utility payment assistance

Electricity bills can increase quickly with triple-digit temperatures.

How to Apply

Check Eligibility

To qualify for utility assistance, the following criteria must be met:

Applicant lives in Maricopa County, but not in the cities of Glendale, Mesa, or Phoenix; and

Household income for the past 30 days is at or below 60% of the State Median Income.

Please note that some funding may require a household member to be a current U.S. resident.

Gather Required Documentation

To help establish eligibility, please collect the following documentation. You will need to these documents for a telephone or in-person appointment with your local CAP office.

Photo identification of applicant Proof of U.S. citizenship of applicant Social Security cards of all household members Documentation of household income received in the 30 days prior to and including appointment date Most recent gas and electric bills of current residence If you have been financially impacted by COVID-19, documentation demonstrating hardship may be used to determine eligibility

Please note that additional documentation may be requested by the CAP office to determine eligibility.

Apply for Assistance

To apply for utility assistance, you have the option to complete either an online application or contact your local CAP office.

Option 1 : To complete on online application, click on the button below. This will direct you to the Human Services Department’s Client Portal.

Once you reach the Client Portal’s homepage, click on the “Start the Application Process” button.

You will be directed to the Application Prescreen, which is the first step of the application process. The Application Prescreen will help residents determine if they meet basic eligibility requirements for all available rent and utility assistance.

Residents that meet basic eligibility criteria will then be invited to create a Client Portal account and complete an online application, which includes submitting all required documentation.

Option 2 : To begin the application process, call your local CAP office. The CAP office will identify next steps, including the scheduling of a telephone or in-person appointment. All appointments are made on a first-come, first-served basis. Remember to provide the required documentation during your appointment.