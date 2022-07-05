ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Toddler found at Highland Park scene orphaned in shooting: report

By Sarakshi Rai
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Hill) – The parents of a 2-year-old toddler who was found at the scene of the Highland Park shooting have both died, authorities confirmed Tuesday. At a press conference, Jennifer Banek, the coroner for Lake County, read names of six of the seven victims who had died, including 35-year-old Irina...

