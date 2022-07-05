ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rains County, TX

July 5 Evening Newscast: Hunt, Fannin, Rains counties enact burn bans

Cover picture for the articleDallas, Kaufman, Van Zandt, and Wood counties already had bans on outdoor burning in place. As Northeast Texas braces for a week of triple-digit highs with no rain in sight, local officials in Hunt, Fannin, and Rains counties placed bans on outdoor burning during Tuesday’s meetings across the...

ketr.org

July 6 Newscast: Fannin County grass fire burns 21 acres near Trenton

Yesterday in Fannin County, firefighters from Trenton and other nearby communities helped to put out a large grass fire that burned 21 acres near the intersection of CR 4630 and 4635. Crews from Bailey, Bonham, Randolph, Westminster, Whitewright, and the Texas A&M Forest Service were on scene. That blaze was the largest of the grass fires battled by fire departments around the region Tuesday. Today, the Texas A&M Forest Service rates fire danger across most of the region as very high to high. Outdoor burning was banned yesterday in Hunt, Fannin, and Rains counties. Those counties join Dallas, Kaufman, Van Zandt, and Wood counties, which already had burn bans in place. The ban includes a prohibition on campfires and fire pits, although outdoor grilling is permitted with enclosed devices designed for cooking.
