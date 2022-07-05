ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonprofits serving people with disabilities merge to become one of the Bay Area's largest providers

Cover picture for the articleAbilityPath of Redwood City and Via Services of Santa Clara have merged. The two nonprofits announced the merger, which went into effect Friday, July 1, last week. The organizations offer services to children, youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families...

NBC Bay Area

Will Schools Require Masks Due to Rise in Bay Area COVID Cases?

The debate over masks in schools is heating up again as schools begin preparing for the next academic year while a new hyper-contagious COVID variant fuels a spike in cases. California said it has no plans for a sweeping mask mandate at schools, which means every school district must decide its rules for face coverings.
The Bold Italic

San Francisco Really Needs to Get Serious About the Future of Its Downtown

The recent Warriors Parade brought a much-needed flurry of activity to our downtown neighborhood for an area of San Francisco that has been slow to recover from the pandemic. But despite being a dynasty, the Warriors can’t provide downtown a parade every week. Instead, the parade only underscored the need for San Francisco to hurry up and provide relief for our downtown core.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

BERKELEY -- The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are now the dominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States. They're the most transmissible subvariants to date, according to Dr. John Swartzberg, and infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley."We're dealing with a formidable foe right now with BA.4 and BA.5," he said. "I think everybody knows somebody right now who has COVID.  I think that tells us how extensively this virus has spread throughout our population."KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker is one of the many people across the Bay Area who got infected over the last week or so."I can't remember...
NBC Bay Area

Here Are the Fastest-Growing Rents in the Bay Area

New numbers from rental platform Zumper shows where rent prices continue to skyrocket. Here's a look at the fastest-growing rents in the Bay Area:. Sunnyvale rents are up 41% for an average of $2,800 for a one-bedroom. Redwood City and Fremont follow with a 22% increase in rents, and are followed by Emeryville and San Jose, who both are seeing a 19% hike in rent prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

San Jose sees rising property values despite economic woes

The value of taxable properties in San Jose skyrocketed last year thanks to demand for luxury homes and new construction. Experts and county officials say the growth won’t last. At the heart of wealthy Silicon Valley, the assessed value of all property grew by $15 billion over the last...
SAN JOSE, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Great America Amusement Park to close following sale

California’s Great America is set to close permanently in the coming years, following a sale of the beloved local landmark by the property’s owners. Cedar Fair announced the sale of its California Great America amusement park to Prologis, Inc. for $310 million early last week. The land sale to Prologis, a Bay Area-based logistics real estate company, included a purchase agreement that will require the site be leased back to Cedar Fair for 11 years.
SANTA CLARA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Rodríguez: Apprenticeships pair paid work experience with education

Apprenticeship programs are one of the most often overlooked areas of education. They may also be the key to our economic recovery and future success following the COVID-19 pandemic. Registered apprenticeship programs in community colleges pair coursework with paid work experience for the student. Most of these programs are directly...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County's tough approach to water conservation may be paying off

SAN JOSE -- The Santa Clara Valley Water District is preparing to release its latest drought report and water conservation numbers Friday. A spokesperson for the district says customers are finally listening to calls to conserve in the face of a persistent and deepening drought."We're starting to increase the amount of conservation we're seeing. We're seeing it our charts. People are starting to pay attention and are using less water," said water district chairman John Varela.Previously, the response to calls to cut water usage by 15% were fairly dismal. According to the water district, usage went up 2%...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Almost 36,000 California Households Got Eviction Notices Last Year

Close to 36,000 California households were hit with eviction notices in the 2021 fiscal year (from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). According to an article by Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini in the San Francisco Chronicle, “Those numbers don’t include many tenants who left under threat of eviction, negotiated move-out deals or who still owe back rent from the pandemic — groups that advocates warn are hard to track and still growing as emergency state renter protections expire.”

