ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Metallica Weighs in On ‘Stranger Things’ Use of ‘Master of Puppets’

By Matt Singer
Ultimate Metallica
Ultimate Metallica
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a season full of big moments, fans’ favorite sequence in all of Stranger Things Season 4 seems to be the moment Eddie Munson shreds a solo rendition of Metallica’s 1986 classic “Master of Puppets” in order to distract some evil demo-bats as part of the heroes’ plans to defeat the...

ultimatemetallica.com

Comments / 1

Related
Seacoast Current

Stephen King Novel to Become TV Series by Creators of ‘Stranger Things’

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Many of Maine author, Stephen King's novels have been seen on some sort of screen, whether being made into a film or TV series. King is known for his horror novels, and screen adaptions are honestly just as terrifying as his books.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Creators Addresses Season 5 Release Date

The fourth season of Stranger Things ended with a cliffhanger that left the viewers wanting to see the next one right away. However, it is expected that it will take a long time again before the release of next season considering the wide gap that they had between the third and fourth seasons. So when exactly we might see the next season? As it turns out, that remains up in the air as of now.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Brings Yor's Deadly Double Life

Spy x Family has hit the ground floor running, with the animated adventures of the Forger Family resonating amongst anime fans around the world thanks to the hilarious antics that the master spy, deadly assassin, and rambunctious telepath share. With this newfound popularity, it's not surprising to see that the unlikely clan have received plenty of cosplay from fans, with a new take on Yor in particular perfectly capturing the aesthetic of her alter-ego known as the Thorn Princess.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Trujillo
Harper's Bazaar

‘Stranger Things’ Fans Spot Hints That Vecna Has Been Around Since Series 1

The good news about Stranger Things season 4 is that it has most definitely been worth the three-year wait. Not only is the much-anticipated series full of great moments with our favorite characters, flawless ’80s vibes (hello, Kate Bush) and extra-long episodes, but it’s also one of the scariest seasons yet, thanks to Vecna, the terrifying creature? Monster? Skinless person? Well, while we were busy hiding behind our sofa cushions, some far more observant fans spotted a load of clues that Vecna actually isn’t all that new and may have been around since season 1. Well, well.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
Cinemablend

Charlie Cox's Daredevil And Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin Are Officially Together Again For Upcoming MCU Series

While Kevin Feige and his Marvel Studios team have yet to go all-in on giving Netflix’s Defenders stars their own projects within the MCU proper, the next step has been taken toward making that all a glorious reality. It looks like Charlie Cox will be reprising the roles of Matt Murdock and Daredevil, while Vincent D’Onofrio will once again don Kingpin’s classic suits and cufflinks, and it’ll actually be for the same project this time. The actors are reportedly set as the newest co-stars to join Disney+’s upcoming series Echo.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Master Of Puppets#The Sequence#The Band
Daily Mail

'Totally blown away': Metallica reveal how they reacted to THAT Stranger Things scene featuring Master of Puppets and declare it an 'incredible honor'

Metallica are 'beyond psyched' to have Master of Puppets feature in Stranger Things. The heavy metal band - made up of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo - are big fans of Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) rendition of their 1986 track in the final episode of the Netflix sci-fi show's fourth season when he and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) are deployed to lure and distract the demobats out of the Upside Down to ensure Steve, Nancy and Robin's safety.
MUSIC
TVLine

Better Call Saul Recasts Key Role Ahead of Final Episodes, New Teaser Reveals

Click here to read the full article. We’ll see more of Cinnabon manager Gene in Better Call Saul‘s final episodes… but his main antagonist will look a little different. The role of Jeff, the overeager cab driver who recognized Gene in a Season 5 flash-forward, has been recast, TVLine has confirmed, with Pat Healy (Station 19) taking over for Don Harvey. Healy’s debut as Jeff can be glimpsed in a Saul teaser that debuted over the holiday weekend, showing us Gene’s ride in Jeff’s cab from Season 4 along with audio from that Season 5 confrontation: The character of Jeff has only...
TV SERIES
Collider

The Episode of ‘Masters of Horror’ Too Extreme to Air in the US

It was 2002 when horror filmmaker Mick Garris met with a bunch of directors to discuss his plans for a horror anthology series. The premise he pitched was to give each director relative creative freedom to tell an hour-long story that would terrify audiences. The first episode of Masters of Horror aired in 2005 on Showtime. In total, the show ran for two seasons between 2005 and 2007 with thirteen episodes in each season. Horror legends including Tobe Hooper, Dario Argento, John Carpenter, John Landis, and Joe Dante directed episodes, and Garris himself directed two episodes in the show’s run. Prolific Japanese director Takashi Miike was invited to direct an episode entitled “Imprint,” inspired by the novel by Shimako Iwai. However, the episode never aired on Showtime due to concerns it was too disturbing. During the filming of “Imprint,” Miike claimed to have checked with the show’s producers that he was not going too far with the episode. Even Garris deemed it to be the most disturbing piece of horror he has ever seen.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Ultimate Metallica

The History of Metallica’s ‘No Life ‘Til Leather’

Metallica celebrated Record Store Day 2015 by releasing their widely circulated and legendary 1982 demo tape No Life ‘Til Leather on cassette. At the time, Metallica were just another unsigned metal band fine-tuning their sound, honing their chops and trying to drum up enough attention to get signed by a record label. Back then, before the Internet and especially in the metal scene, options were few. So many artists took the DIY route and recorded their music and sent out their demos to various record companies as well as fellow metal fans across the globe.
ROCK MUSIC
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Watch Jamie Campbell Bower Voice Vecna Without His Scary Costume

The new season of Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix, and it featured a whole new, terrifying villain. Vecna AKA Henry AKA One was played by Jamie Campbell Bower, and he might just be the show's scariest villain yet. In fact, it was revealed that most of the show's past horrors were created by the monster. There's been a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content featuring Bower in his Vecna costume, but a new video shared by the actor focuses more on the character's sinister voice.
TV SERIES
thebrag.com

Anthrax guitarist pinpoints moment Metallica made metal ‘mainstream’

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian has identified the exact moment that he believes Metallica made thrash metal ‘mainstream’. During an interview with Revolver, Ian said that Metallica entered the mainstream realm right around the time they released their 1986 LP Master of Puppets, but pointed out a specific show that broke the band in.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

Ultimate Metallica

542
Followers
319
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.

 http://ultimatemetallica.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy