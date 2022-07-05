ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

Several firefighters injured during response to New Milford High School blaze

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 7 days ago

Several firefighters injured during response to New Milford High School blaze. At least 6 firefighters suffered smoke inhalation as they battled a blaze at Mew Milford High School Tuesday afternoon. According to officials...

Watertown house fire extinguished

Firefighters battled a house fire in Watertown last night. Bethlehem Fire Department responded with mutual aid to the home on Ledgewood Road. The house was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived. All of the residents safely evacuated, but officials say they were sent to the hospital for evaluation. No injuries were reported. Firefighters pumped water from the pond down the street to supply water directly to the flames.
WATERTOWN, CT
Driver trapped, fire sparked in car v. fuel tanker truck accident

Driver trapped, fire sparked in car v. fuel tanker truck accident. A car versus fuel tanker truck accident resulted in a fire and one person trapped. Southbury Fire Department responded to I-84 westbound between exits 15 and 14 Saturday, shortly before noon. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire on the exterior of the tanker. Additional crews worked on the car involved in the accident and used hydraulic rescue tools to open the stuck door. State Police, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection HAZMAT, and an environmental contractor pumped the fuel off the tanker onto another truck so it could be transported safely. All fire units were cleared around 2:30pm.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Propane tank fire extinguished in Mahopac

Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department responded to a Harbor Lane home on Sunday afternoon on a report of a propane tank fire. Firefighters found a 20 pound cylinder with flames, which were extinguished, but it was leaking gas. The Putnam County Hazmat team was called in and able to secure part of the leak. Another was unable to be secured. They were able to mitigate the problem with a controlled release in an open field. Fire Department officials say with this being the time of year when grills are used frequently, residents are urged to make sure to secure the connections and keep the tanks out of direct sunlight when not in use.
MAHOPAC, NY
Burglaries under investigation in New Milford

A burglary is under investigation in New Milford. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest. The man was observed in two locations on Danbury Road on July 3rd and was able to make entry and commit a larceny. Police did not disclose the exact locations. He was driving a dark-colored Infiniti SUV. Surveillance footage showed the man wearing a light-colored hoodie and pants, a black face mask and a hat with a Chicago Bulls logo. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Milford Police.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Family of man hurt in police van seeks civil rights charges

The family of a man in Connecticut, paralyzed when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly, asked federal authorities Friday to file civil rights charges against the officers involved. The driver was taking Randy Cox, 36, to a police station in New Haven, Connecticut, on June 19 for processing on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Brookfield approves loitering ordinance

Following a public hearing, the Brookfield Board of Selectmen has passed a loitering ordinance. The law will be enforced on property owned or leased by the town and its grounds, along with town-owned public places such as parks, sidewalks, streets and bridges. Police could issue a cease and desist from further engaging in the behavior or issue a citation with a 99 dollar fine. According to the document, it would be a violation to stand, sit, lie, spend time idly or delay, linger or gather in a way that obstructs reasonable free passage of pedestrians. Individuals may not loiter or congregate with intent to cause inconvenience, annoyance or alarm. One of the latest updates to the ordinance prior to approval last week was that individuals can not accumulate “baggage, boxes, bags, containers and/or luggage which are unnecessary to use” on town property or in public places. The ordinance does note that gatherings or assembly allowed by law are not prohibited.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Planners sign off on Danbury day care center expansion

Planners sign off on Danbury day care center expansion. The Danbury Planning Commission has signed off on an application from a daycare center for an expansion project on White Street. Twinkle Little Star Daycare wants to take over the rest of the space in the building they've been operating in for the last several years. By occupying the vacant space, 180 children would be able to attend programs at the facility. There are no changes proposed to the footprint of the building. The existing free standing storage garages and containers, which were previously deemed non-conforming by the Zoning Enforcement Officer, will remain.
DANBURY, CT
Hearing scheduled on proposed ATV ordinance update

Hearing scheduled on proposed ATV ordinance update. The Danbury City Council has scheduled a public hearing on a draft ordinance to prohibit ATV use on city property. The ad hoc committee will meet on Thursday at 7pm in Council Chambers in City Hall. The ordinance applies to All-Terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, dirt bikes, and mini motorcycles. ATVs can be seized by an officer and, after 15 days, forfeited and sold at auction. Offenders would also be subject to a $1,000 fine. It's $1,500 for a second violation and $2,000 for the third offense. The Traffic Authority and the Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team would also be able to enforce the prohibition. There is no limitation on the seizure. Towing and storage cost, along with repairs for any damage, would be the responsiblity of the owner/rider.
DANBURY, CT
DOT to start flood mitigation project in Danbury

The Connecticut Department of Transportation will be conducting a drainage improvement project in Danbury. Work is being done on Main Street at Wooster Street where there's been decades of flooding issues. The project on Route 53 is slated to start on Monday July 11th and be completed on July 22nd. The hours will be 7:30am to 4pm Mondays through Fridays. Motorists can expect delays and one lane alternating traffic. Traffic control personnel and signing patterns will be used to guide motorists through the work zone. The City of Danbury came up with the plans and then the DOT put a pump where the Department of Public Works installed one temporarily, in the meantime. After an investigation, it was determined that about 100 feet of a nearby culvert collapsed because of tree roots. The culvert was likely constructed in the 1920s. The storm drain just beyond it is wide open, where the water was pumped to. Then-Mayor Joe Cavo said the operation didn't cause any problems down stream. The idea of pumping water off West Street in Danbury to clear the roadway like the City recently did on Main Street won't work as a solution. Cavo says that's not caused by a blocked culvert, it's the nearby dam that's problematic.
DANBURY, CT
Planning Commission OKs car dealer move from Federal Rd to Miry Brook Rd

A car dealership and service center have been approved by the Danbury Planning Commission to be built on a parcel of land at the corner of Miry Brook and Sugar Hollow roads. Curry Automotive can begin work to clear the 2-and-a-half acre construction materials storage lot to make way for a Mercedes-Benz dealership, moving the franchise from Federal Road to an area with other high-end auto businesses. The Commission is requiring Curry to install camera detection equipment at three nearby intersections to improve traffic management and signal operations due to the expected traffic generated by the site. Curry will pay the City 50-thousand dollars to buy and install the equipment. The applicant also needed to secure zoning variances, wetland approvals, and Federal Aviation Administration clearance. Deputy Planning Director Jennifer Emminger says they only want cars parked in places included on the approved plan. The Zoning Commission does need to sign off on the new motor vehicle dealer’s license for a 31-thousand -square foot-dealership with rooftop parking on the second floor and 22 service bays. 850 vehicle trips are anticipated to be added to the area on an average weekday and 1,600 car and truck trips on an average Saturday.
DANBURY, CT
Public hearing in Danbury tonight on cannabis establishments

A virtual public hearing is being held tonight by the Danbury Zoning Commission about extending the temporary moratorium on acceptance of applications for cannabis establishments for one year, or until the Commission takes action. The City's Planning Director is recommending zoning regulation amendments to clarify definitions of cannabis establishments, to allow and regulate specific adult use establishments in specified zoning districts, establish a parking requirement and prohibit variances for cannabis uses.
DANBURY, CT

