ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bellevue is 'thriving by design'

Bellevue, Washington
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EBlqS_0gVoKmfe00

Mayor, deputy mayor share good news in State of the City

"We call this thriving by design," Mayor Lynne Robinson said during the recent 2022 State of the City presentation at the Meydenbauer Center. Because of decades of planning, Bellevue still has capacity for ordered growth downtown and in Eastgate, BelRed and Wilburton, she noted.

Robinson and Deputy Mayor Jared Nieuwenhuis participated in a 40-minute question-and-answer session with Bellevue Downtown Association President Patrick Bannon on June 28. At one of the BDA's first large in-person events, the mayor and deputy mayor shared news and insights with an audience of close to 200.

Recovering from the pandemic, the city saw record construction volumes in 2021, and the trend continues this year. Unemployment is below pre-pandemic levels, at 1.6%, and 92% of residents rate Bellevue a better place to live than other cities and towns.

With an affordable housing strategy and investments in shelters and supportive housing, the city is doing its part to address homelessness and housing challenges in general. By planning for and supporting transportation options, including light rail, improved bus service and expanded bike lanes, the city is prepared for anticipated growth over coming decades.

The mayor and deputy mayor also gave updates on the equity, community safety and other current issues important to residents.

Comments / 1

Related
seattlemet.com

Rents Increase in Seattle for the Fifth Month in a Row

The latest data from Apartment List shows prices are up as much as 20 percent year over year. If last year's housing market was bonkers, then this year might best be described as slightly less bonkers. According to the latest Apartment List data, rents grew more slowly over the first half of 2022 compared to the same time period—up 5.4 percent nationwide versus 8.8 percent in 2021. But by pre-pandemic standards, that growth is still pretty darn impressive. Herein the nine most expensive cities in the greater Seattle area to rent an apartment in June 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Belltown Neighborhood 130-year-old Landmark Damaged By Fire

A 130-year-old Seattle landmark was severely damaged by fire in Belltown the neighborhood. The historic Wayne Apartments was scheduled for demolition despite being granted landmark status in 2015. The apartment building dates back to the 1890s. The historic building was damaged early Thursday morning. Properties, which included Wayne Apartments, were...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: What’s behind Seattle schools big enrollment drop?

When Seattle mom Ashley Bede moved to Laurelhurst six years ago, the local public elementary school was a big attraction. Now, her two children attend a private school, and their family is part of a troubling trend for Seattle Public Schools: A significant and continuing drop in student enrollment. Bede’s...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Homelessness#Design#Belred#Bda
downtownbellevue.com

Construction Begins on 21-Story Office Building in Bellevue

Patrinely Group and Dune Real Estate Partners recently broke ground on their project, Four106. It is located at 320 106th Avenue Northeast. The lot is situated at the southeast corner of Northeast 4th Street and 106th Avenue Northeast. Plans for the development consist of a 21-story office building. The building...
downtownbellevue.com

Microsoft Not Renewing Lease in Bellevue after Expires in 2023

Microsoft currently has five different leases in Bellevue. One of the leases is set to expire in years to come, and they will not be renewing it, according to Puget Sound Business Journal. The tech company confirmed that they decided not to renew the Advanta lease in September 2023. Microsoft’s...
BELLEVUE, WA
Meghan M. Richter

Know Your Rights as a Renter

I've been hearing a lot of landlord from hell stories lately, so I just wanted to let people know about the renters' right laws in Seattle. IF YOU ARE RENTING WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF SEATTLE, YOUR LANDLORD MUST:
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

$49.3M affordable housing project in Renton breaks ground

(The Center Square) – Renton’s Sunset Gardens, which provide 76 affordable housing units for veterans, persons with disabilities and seniors, broke ground. Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone was joined On June 29, by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, King County Executive Dow Constantine and others to celebrate the ambitious affordable housing project.
RENTON, WA
shorelineareanews.com

4th of July parade in Edmonds

The annual 4th of July parade in Edmonds was back this year, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber makes a big deal of 4th of July events and the parade is one of the most popular. The morning of the 4th the parade route is lined with...
EDMONDS, WA
nypressnews.com

King County home prices fall 6% as sellers come ‘back down to Earth’

The Seattle-area housing market is offering homebuyers new leverage and, in some cases, cheaper prices. More houses are sitting on the market, fewer people are buying homes and home prices in some areas are dropping, according to new data released Wednesday by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Townhome developers and swanky condo towers are offering discounts. Some home-shoppers are holding off because of rising mortgage rates or tanking stock portfolios. Others have been priced out.
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

“Panic:” Local Families Feeling The Pinch Of High Inflation

Debbie Christian, executive director of the Auburn Food Bank in south King County, says there is one word she’s hearing from customers in the current high-inflation environment: “panic.”. Christian says that she has seen a 20% increase in families going to the food bank, which has increased service...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING-5

8 fun and tasty spots to explore on the Eastside

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Want to spend a weekend exploring the east side of Lake Washington?. Here are eight spots worth visiting, from Bothell to Bellevue. This may be the quickest commute in the city. The Bellevue Zip Tour includes seven zip lines strung through Eastgate Park — a memorable way to experience an old Maple and Douglas Fir forest. The adventure is open April through October.
BELLEVUE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy