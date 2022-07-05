Bellevue is 'thriving by design'

Mayor, deputy mayor share good news in State of the City

"We call this thriving by design," Mayor Lynne Robinson said during the recent 2022 State of the City presentation at the Meydenbauer Center. Because of decades of planning, Bellevue still has capacity for ordered growth downtown and in Eastgate, BelRed and Wilburton, she noted.

Robinson and Deputy Mayor Jared Nieuwenhuis participated in a 40-minute question-and-answer session with Bellevue Downtown Association President Patrick Bannon on June 28. At one of the BDA's first large in-person events, the mayor and deputy mayor shared news and insights with an audience of close to 200.

Recovering from the pandemic, the city saw record construction volumes in 2021, and the trend continues this year. Unemployment is below pre-pandemic levels, at 1.6%, and 92% of residents rate Bellevue a better place to live than other cities and towns.

With an affordable housing strategy and investments in shelters and supportive housing, the city is doing its part to address homelessness and housing challenges in general. By planning for and supporting transportation options, including light rail, improved bus service and expanded bike lanes, the city is prepared for anticipated growth over coming decades.

The mayor and deputy mayor also gave updates on the equity, community safety and other current issues important to residents.