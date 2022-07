Being an independent artist is much like running up a hill, and then once you reach the top, you realize you’re at the bottom of another. Indie artists are constantly creating, no matter if the last thing they created, “hits” or not. It’s all about creating something you love, and then moving on to the next, trying to get better each time. There’s no time to look back, or spend years adjusting every tiny subjective thing––you keep going.

