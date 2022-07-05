Live updates: Braves pound Pallante early

The St. Louis Cardinals are slipping in the NL Wild Card standings, with the Phillies catching up with them this week. An upgrade in starting pitching would be nice. The Cards need pitching — that much is obvious. Jack Flaherty is out for a bit, and even with Steven...
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Edman will take a break after Nolan Gorman was announced as Thursday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 260 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate and a...
The St. Louis Cardinals are having a rough go of things lately. After two tough losses at home ahead of a key stretch of games against teams over .500, things have gone south a bit. Harrison Bader, Jack Flaherty, Tyler O’Neill, and Yadier Molina are on the injured list and...
While grabbing pitching might seem to be the optimal move for the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s reason to believe they should sit this deadline out. The St. Louis Cardinals should roost and preen their feathers this year while other teams are wheeling and dealing. Although starting pitching is a need, the Cardinals should play it safe this time around and keep the players they have.
The St. Louis Cardinals did manage to win the final game of a four-game set with the Atlanta Braves, avoiding a sweep. It wasn’t pleasant. But the Cardinals managed to avoid the sweep thanks to some outstanding play from Dylan Carlson on Thursday. Carlson knocked a single to second...
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The lefty-hitting Gorman is grabbing a seat against the Braves' southpaw. Tommy Edman is taking over on second base and moving into the leadoff spot. Edmundo Sosa is entering the lineup to play shortstop and hit sixth.
How star right-hander Frankie Montas’ shoulder injury impacts the St. Louis Cardinals — and every contender as they await MRI results. There have been ranging reports on the likelihood that the St. Louis Cardinals trade for Oakland A’s ace Frankie Montas, with MLB Insider Buster Olney calling them the favorite to acquire the right-hander while local reports tempering expectations.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario started the last three games in left field in place of Adam Duvall (hand), but he'll likely be in a reserve role moving forward. Duvall is starting in left field and hitting seventh.
2022 marks the final season that two St. Louis Cardinals legends will ever step foot on a baseball field. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both announced their impending retirements from Major League Baseball prior to the start of this season. Sadly, Molina has been on the injured list for a...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Conner Capel is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals are holding the lefty-hitting Capel out of the order against Atlanta's southpaw. Brendan Donovan is rolling over to right field in place of Capel and hitting eighth while Juan Yepez shifts to left and hits fifth. Albert Pujols is replacing Capel in the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
Very often, we see hitters and pitchers take their sweet time before either stepping into the batter’s box or throwing a pitch. When one steps out of the box or steps off the mound, the guy on the other side is usually none too happy. Miles Mikolas had something...
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is starting in Thursday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Gorman will operate at second base after Tommy Edman was given the night off on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Spencer Strider, our models project Gorman to score 8.4 FanDuel points at...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Conner Capel is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Capel will man left field after Brendan Donovan was moved to third base, Nolan Arenado was chosen as Thursday's designated hitter, and Albert Pujols was rested. numberFire's models project Capel to score 6.5 FanDuel...
Their latest skid underscores that the St. Louis Cardinals need pitching help — and fast — with Jack Flaherty out a significant period of time. If this sounds like something you read last year, well, it’s because you did. But it reigns true once again: the St. Louis Cardinals need pitching help, and fast.
The MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner, but you don’t have to wait to get your St. Louis Cardinals gameday gear. Check out the latest hats. The MLB All-Star Game is less than two weeks away. And with the news that St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols will participate, many Cards fans will be paying attention.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Romine was called up from Triple-A on Monday and started the past two games, going 1-for-7 with a walk. Andrew Knizner is replacing Romine at catcher and hitting ninth. Yadier Molina (knee) is still on the Cardinals' injured list.
Despite a lack of consistency from parts of the St. Louis Cardinals lineup, there is one guy that they’ve been able to count on all season long. Paul Goldschmidt is proving to be worth every penny the Cardinals paid him when they extended his contract shortly after his arrival.
