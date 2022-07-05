ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Live updates: Braves pound Pallante early

 2 days ago

Get live updates from Derrick Goold...

numberfire.com

Tommy Edman heads to Cardinals' bench on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Edman will take a break after Nolan Gorman was announced as Thursday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 260 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fans Are Tired Of Wasting Star Talent

The St. Louis Cardinals are having a rough go of things lately. After two tough losses at home ahead of a key stretch of games against teams over .500, things have gone south a bit. Harrison Bader, Jack Flaherty, Tyler O’Neill, and Yadier Molina are on the injured list and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals should stay put at the trade deadline

While grabbing pitching might seem to be the optimal move for the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s reason to believe they should sit this deadline out. The St. Louis Cardinals should roost and preen their feathers this year while other teams are wheeling and dealing. Although starting pitching is a need, the Cardinals should play it safe this time around and keep the players they have.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman grabbing seat Wednesday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The lefty-hitting Gorman is grabbing a seat against the Braves' southpaw. Tommy Edman is taking over on second base and moving into the leadoff spot. Edmundo Sosa is entering the lineup to play shortstop and hit sixth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

How Frankie Montas’ injury impacts the St. Louis Cardinals

How star right-hander Frankie Montas’ shoulder injury impacts the St. Louis Cardinals — and every contender as they await MRI results. There have been ranging reports on the likelihood that the St. Louis Cardinals trade for Oakland A’s ace Frankie Montas, with MLB Insider Buster Olney calling them the favorite to acquire the right-hander while local reports tempering expectations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Braves#The St Louis Cardinals
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario on Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario started the last three games in left field in place of Adam Duvall (hand), but he'll likely be in a reserve role moving forward. Duvall is starting in left field and hitting seventh.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Honor Yadier Molina With A Special Logo

2022 marks the final season that two St. Louis Cardinals legends will ever step foot on a baseball field. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both announced their impending retirements from Major League Baseball prior to the start of this season. Sadly, Molina has been on the injured list for a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Conner Capel sitting Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Conner Capel is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals are holding the lefty-hitting Capel out of the order against Atlanta's southpaw. Brendan Donovan is rolling over to right field in place of Capel and hitting eighth while Juan Yepez shifts to left and hits fifth. Albert Pujols is replacing Capel in the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman hitting fifth in St. Louis' Thursday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is starting in Thursday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Gorman will operate at second base after Tommy Edman was given the night off on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Spencer Strider, our models project Gorman to score 8.4 FanDuel points at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cardinals starting Conner Capel in left field on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Conner Capel is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Capel will man left field after Brendan Donovan was moved to third base, Nolan Arenado was chosen as Thursday's designated hitter, and Albert Pujols was rested. numberFire's models project Capel to score 6.5 FanDuel...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Get your St. Louis Cardinals MLB All-Star Game gear now

The MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner, but you don’t have to wait to get your St. Louis Cardinals gameday gear. Check out the latest hats. The MLB All-Star Game is less than two weeks away. And with the news that St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols will participate, many Cards fans will be paying attention.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Austin Romine absent Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Romine was called up from Triple-A on Monday and started the past two games, going 1-for-7 with a walk. Andrew Knizner is replacing Romine at catcher and hitting ninth. Yadier Molina (knee) is still on the Cardinals' injured list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Paul Goldschmidt Is On A Must-See Pace Over The Past Season

Despite a lack of consistency from parts of the St. Louis Cardinals lineup, there is one guy that they’ve been able to count on all season long. Paul Goldschmidt is proving to be worth every penny the Cardinals paid him when they extended his contract shortly after his arrival.
MLB

