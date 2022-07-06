ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Multiple crews working to contain fire at Weslaco tire shop

KRGV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire at a tire shop is forcing the shutdown of a portion of...

www.krgv.com

ValleyCentral

Multiple semi-truck tires catch fire in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out on U.S. Business 83. Antonio Lopez, Weslaco Fire Chief, said three semi-trucks filled with tires ignited. The Weslaco Fire Department is working on extinguishing the flames. It is not yet determined what caused the fire.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man suffers ‘major injuries’ in Edinburg crash

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man sustained “major injuries” after a crash involving a motorcycle on Thursday morning. Police said the accident occurred around 9 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived to the scene, they saw a man lying on the roadway, and a white Nissan Rogue with damage to the front end of the […]
ValleyCentral

Driver dies in Rio Grande City head-on crash

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a woman. Texas DPS is investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Woods Brothers Road North of La Sagunada Road in Starr County. A preliminary investigation revealed […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton resident frustrated after raw sewage spill on property

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ricardo Hernandez has lived on his property along South New Jersey Road in Alton for over 30 years. Three weeks ago he discovered a line break that caused raw sewage to spill all over his property, it is something he said has never been a problem before. “There was a lot […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Man charged with stealing over $3k worth of diesel

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of diesel theft is in custody, according to Pharr police. Marcos Escobar, 50, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday. Escobar was charged with theft of petroleum product, a state jail felony, according to the Pharr Police Department. Escobar was identified as a suspect in a diesel theft […]
KRGV

Man arrested in connection with border wall theft

A man was arrested Tuesday at the Progreso International Bridge in connection with an investigation into the theft of border wall panels. Juan Nestor Rojas is accused of stealing border wall bollards from a site along Business 83 in Pharr. The panels were stolen in December 2021 and were left...
ValleyCentral

Alton man killed in July 4 auto-pedestrian crash

WESLACO, Texas (Valley Central) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a July 4 auto-pedestrian fatal crash. The incident occurred at around 10:11 p.m. Monday on La Homa Road. A woman driving a gray Ford Focus traveling southbound on La Homa Road struck a man who was crossing the road on foot. The […]
kurv.com

Investigators Still Searching For Killer Of 18-Year-Old From Harlingen

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department has turned a homicide investigation over to Harlingen police after it was determined the deadly shooting happened just inside the Harlingen city limits. It was early Tuesday morning when shots rang out from one vehicle targeting people in another vehicle as they drove on the westbound frontage road of I-2 near Bass Boulevard.
KRGV

Weslaco police holding active shooter training session next week

The Weslaco Police Department and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office announced a new active shooter training session. The training is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 at the Knapp Medical Center Conference Center. It starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at noon. The session is open to the public and registration...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man sentenced for transporting migrants in “near-freezing” trailer

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was sentenced after pleading guilty to a smuggling incident involving “dangerous and life-threatening conditions.” Carlos Alberto Avila, 39, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for transporting over 20 migrants in a trailer that was near-freezing in temperature, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Accused driver in deadly San Antonio smuggling attempt being held without bond

The Brownsville native accused of being involved in the nation's deadliest human smuggling attempt is being held without bond. A federal judge in San Antonio ordered Homero Zamorano to be held without bond pending trial. Zamorano is accused of driving the big rig where 53 migrants died last week. Authorities...
KRGV

Brownsville Police Department investigating two unrelated shootings

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating two unrelated shootings that happened Tuesday. The two victims involved are in stable condition, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department. On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 p.m., Brownsville police responded to Valley Regional Medical Center where they met with an 18-year-old...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Alton Man Struck By Car, Killed

An Alton man was run over and killed Monday night. 33-year-old Javier Cuellar was walking across La Homa Road just north of Mile 5 Road at around 10 p.m. when he was struck by a southbound Ford Focus. The driver of the car stopped and called for help, but the...
ALTON, TX
KRGV

Suspect in Pharr diesel theft scheme identified

The Pharr Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 50-year-old man accused of stealing nearly 700 gallons of diesel from a gas station. An arrest warrant was issued for Marcos Escobar of Edinburg, according to the Pharr Police Department. Evidence shows Escobar used a makeshift device to steal 681 gallons of diesel fuel from the Stripes gas station located at 1901 N. Tesoro in Pharr.
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

Suspect In Theft Of Border Wall Panels Has Initial Court Hearing

A man accused of stealing nearly $1 million worth of steel border wall panels was ordered back into custody after his initial court hearing on charges contained in a federal theft indictment. Juan Nestor Rojas, who was arrested this week, is charged in the theft of more than 100 border...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

One-vehicle crash leaves Edinburg teen dead

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that left one Edinburg teen dead Saturday. The crash occurred at 3:36 a.m. Saturday on Tower Road north of Wisconsin Road. According to DPS, a preliminary investigation revealed Jasmine Lorrane Heredia, 17, an Edinburg resident, died at the scene. Heredia […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Man pleads guilty to smuggling migrants in a FedEx trailer

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCental) — A Houston man pleaded guilty to smuggling 20 migrants in a locked FedEx trailer. Vince Ruiz III pleaded guilty to one count of transporting illegal aliens within the United States, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice. Ruiz admitted to...
EDINBURG, TX

