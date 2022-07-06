Multiple crews working to contain fire at Weslaco tire shop

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out on U.S. Business 83. Antonio Lopez, Weslaco Fire Chief, said three semi-trucks filled with tires ignited. The Weslaco Fire Department is working on extinguishing the flames. It is not yet determined what caused the fire.
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man sustained “major injuries” after a crash involving a motorcycle on Thursday morning. Police said the accident occurred around 9 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived to the scene, they saw a man lying on the roadway, and a white Nissan Rogue with damage to the front end of the […]
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a woman. Texas DPS is investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Woods Brothers Road North of La Sagunada Road in Starr County. A preliminary investigation revealed […]
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ricardo Hernandez has lived on his property along South New Jersey Road in Alton for over 30 years. Three weeks ago he discovered a line break that caused raw sewage to spill all over his property, it is something he said has never been a problem before. “There was a lot […]
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of diesel theft is in custody, according to Pharr police. Marcos Escobar, 50, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday. Escobar was charged with theft of petroleum product, a state jail felony, according to the Pharr Police Department. Escobar was identified as a suspect in a diesel theft […]
A man was arrested Tuesday at the Progreso International Bridge in connection with an investigation into the theft of border wall panels. Juan Nestor Rojas is accused of stealing border wall bollards from a site along Business 83 in Pharr. The panels were stolen in December 2021 and were left...
WESLACO, Texas (Valley Central) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a July 4 auto-pedestrian fatal crash. The incident occurred at around 10:11 p.m. Monday on La Homa Road. A woman driving a gray Ford Focus traveling southbound on La Homa Road struck a man who was crossing the road on foot. The […]
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department has turned a homicide investigation over to Harlingen police after it was determined the deadly shooting happened just inside the Harlingen city limits. It was early Tuesday morning when shots rang out from one vehicle targeting people in another vehicle as they drove on the westbound frontage road of I-2 near Bass Boulevard.
The Weslaco Police Department and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office announced a new active shooter training session. The training is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 at the Knapp Medical Center Conference Center. It starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at noon. The session is open to the public and registration...
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was sentenced after pleading guilty to a smuggling incident involving “dangerous and life-threatening conditions.” Carlos Alberto Avila, 39, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for transporting over 20 migrants in a trailer that was near-freezing in temperature, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. […]
The Brownsville native accused of being involved in the nation's deadliest human smuggling attempt is being held without bond. A federal judge in San Antonio ordered Homero Zamorano to be held without bond pending trial. Zamorano is accused of driving the big rig where 53 migrants died last week. Authorities...
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating two unrelated shootings that happened Tuesday. The two victims involved are in stable condition, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department. On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 p.m., Brownsville police responded to Valley Regional Medical Center where they met with an 18-year-old...
Following two separate Fourth of July shootings in a Chicago suburb and Philadelphia, Valley police departments are keeping a close watch on large-scale events. During the July 4 celebrations, McAllen police Chief Víctor Rodríguez said a visible presence of cops makes a difference. "We attempt to take those,...
An Alton man was run over and killed Monday night. 33-year-old Javier Cuellar was walking across La Homa Road just north of Mile 5 Road at around 10 p.m. when he was struck by a southbound Ford Focus. The driver of the car stopped and called for help, but the...
The Pharr Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 50-year-old man accused of stealing nearly 700 gallons of diesel from a gas station. An arrest warrant was issued for Marcos Escobar of Edinburg, according to the Pharr Police Department. Evidence shows Escobar used a makeshift device to steal 681 gallons of diesel fuel from the Stripes gas station located at 1901 N. Tesoro in Pharr.
A man accused of stealing nearly $1 million worth of steel border wall panels was ordered back into custody after his initial court hearing on charges contained in a federal theft indictment. Juan Nestor Rojas, who was arrested this week, is charged in the theft of more than 100 border...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An “old feud” has been taken into consideration as motive in a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead. At approximately 1:53 a.m. Tuesday, two men approached a Harlingen PD officer at a traffic stop stating their friend in the backseat had been shot, according to police.
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that left one Edinburg teen dead Saturday. The crash occurred at 3:36 a.m. Saturday on Tower Road north of Wisconsin Road. According to DPS, a preliminary investigation revealed Jasmine Lorrane Heredia, 17, an Edinburg resident, died at the scene. Heredia […]
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCental) — A Houston man pleaded guilty to smuggling 20 migrants in a locked FedEx trailer. Vince Ruiz III pleaded guilty to one count of transporting illegal aliens within the United States, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice. Ruiz admitted to...
