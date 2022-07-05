ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park Parade Shooting Suspect Charged

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspect in the Illinois July 4th parade shooting is being charged. Robert Crimo the Third is being charged with...

Seventh Victim Killed In Highland Park Shooting Identified

Authorities are identifying the seventh victim killed in the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. Eduardo Uvaldo died at Evanston Hospital. Six other people passed away after they were shot during the rampage at the July 4th parade in the northern suburb. Robert Crimo the third is charged with the seven murders.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Accused Highland Park Parade Shooter Confesses

Lake County Bond Court During the Appearance of Robert Crimo the Third. The alleged shooter at the 4th of July parade in north suburban Highland Park is confessing to what he had done. That’s according to Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart. He said the suspect is also being held without bond. Robert Crimo the Third is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing more than half a dozen people and wounding several more. Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said Crimo had driven to Madison, Wisconsin, after the shooting and thought about opening fire on another holiday celebration he encountered, but drove back to Illinois instead.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Elderly Man Carjacked At Gunpoint at Mokena Grocery Story Parking Lot

The Mokena Police Department responded to the Meijer Grocery Store located at 11305 W. Lincoln Highway in reference to an Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking. Police were called to the scene at 10:47 p.m. on July 5th. Mokena Officers arrived and spoke with the 73-year-old victim who stated that he was loading...
MOKENA, IL
ISP Stand By Decision To Allow Suspected Highland Park Gunman To Get Gun Permit

Illinois State Police is standing by a decision to allow the suspected gunman responsible for the deadly Highland Park mass shooting to get a gun permit. ISP says Highland Park police visited the home of Robert Crimo the third in 2019 after receiving a report that he’d threatened to “kill everybody.” His mother denied that and no arrest was made. However, Highland Park police sent a report to state police warning that Crimo could pose a “clear and present danger.” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said the report didn’t provide enough evidence to deny Crimo’s request for a state firearm permit. He received his firearm owner’s ID card and went on to legally obtain several firearms, including the rifle authorities believe he used in the shooting during the Highland Park July 4th parade.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Highland Park Shooting Suspect Appears In Bond Court

The suspect in the July 4th Highland Park parade shooting is being held without bond. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said a judge found probable cause to hold Robert Crimo the Third on seven counts of first-degree murder. The charges were filed after Crimo allegedly killed seven people and wounded dozens more at the parade north of Chicago on July 4th. Rinehart added the suspect admitted to what he had done.
Darren Bailey Apologizes For Comments After Highland Park Shooting

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is apologizing for insensitive comments he made shortly after the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. In a Facebook post following the tragedy on July 4th, Bailey said let’s pray for justice to prevail and then move on and celebrate Independence Day. Bailey said he was sorry if those comments caused more pain. He went on to call for a special session of the Illinois legislature to address gun violence, suggesting there should be more state funding for mental health services. Bailey also blamed Governor Pritzker for the violence throughout Illinois.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Names Of Six Of Seven Victims Of Highland Park Shooting Revealed

Authorities are revealing the names of six of the seven victims killed in the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. The victims include Katherine Goldstein, Jacquelyn Sundheim, Stephen Straus, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza. A couple, identified as Kevin and Irina McCarthy, were also killed in the attack. They leave behind a two-year-old son named Aiden, who was found alone after the shooting. The boy’s grandfather said he survived because his father shielded him with his body.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fake Name Doesn’t Outsmart Wilmington Officers; Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Charge in Joliet

Wilmington police nab a Joliet man wanted for attempted murder after the man was in the Kankakee River. On Sunday, July 3rd, a Wilmington Police Officer, on routine patrol, observed a male subject in the Kankakee River near the dam in violation of city ordinance. The officer had the subject exit the river and subsequently sought identification for a local citation. The subject provided a fictitious name of Alavaro Martinez. During the course of the investigation, the alert officer located a vehicle nearby that was registered to an individual with the last name of Hernandez. Upon conducting a new name verification check, the officer learned that a valid Attempted Homicide Warrant came back to Alavaro Hernandez.
JOLIET, IL
Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation to Assist in Recovery Efforts After Highland Park Mass Shooting

Governor Pritzker is issuing a disaster proclamation for Lake County to assist in recovery efforts following Monday’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. A disaster proclamation grants the state of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel, or equipment to help affected communities recover. It will remain in effect for 30 days. Robert Crimo the third is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder after authorities say he opened fire on a crowd of people gathered for the July 4th parade in Highland Park.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
VP Harris Calls For Action After Highland Park Shooting

Vice President Kamala Harris is calling for federal action on assault weapons following the deadly Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park. Speaking last night in the northern suburb, the VP said we have to be smarter as a country about who has access to assault weapons, adding that this incident shouldn’t have happened. Harris said the person responsible for the deadly attack will be brought to justice.
Gas Line Ruptured Near Costco Plainfield

Plainfield Fire Protection District Chief Jon Stratton is confirming to WJOL that a gas line was ruptured by construction crews. Chief Stratton says they are monitoring the situation to make sure there is not danger to the public. As a result the Boulevard from Route 30 into the Costco parking lot is closed. This is a 4 inch pipe that has burst. Nicor is on the scene. Access to Costco via Renwick Road.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Joliet City Council Considering Water Rate Increase

A consulting firm hired by the city of Joliet is asking the City Council to raise water rates for Joliet customers to continue to fund the city’s effort to bring Lake Michigan to the city by 2030. The consulting firm Burns/McDonnell has asked the city to increase water rates by 10.5% and sewer rates by 3.0%. It was in 2019 that a 3-year rate plan was adopted, and now that those three years have passed, the firm is asking the city to conduct a more comprehensive rate study. The new research would update the city on the financial plans for the current costs associated with bringing Lake Michigan water to the city.
JOLIET, IL
The Aurora Food Pantry, 13-hour Radiothon is ON to Pack the Pantry!

The Aurora Food Pantry’s Radiothon 2022 Kicks off as we Pack the Pantry again this year to help feed families who need your support. Join Mackay in the Morning, Live in Studio from 6-10am with specials guests from the Pantry. From 11-3pm, Nick will broadcast live from The Spartan...
AURORA, IL

