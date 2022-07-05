Rapoport: Seattle has 'never really been that interested' in Baker Mayfield

Almost nothing has actually happened with Baker Mayfield since the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a trade to replace him.

Mayfield continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery

No team has made a trade offer the Browns have accepted

Cleveland hasn’t lowered their demands to a level another team has accepted

Mayfield remains on the team’s roster

Many rumors and reports have come out regarding Mayfield’s future

Some continue to want him to start while/if Watson is suspended

Some continue to downplay his abilities as a quarterback and any success he had with the Browns.

Sure Mayfield spoke on a podcast and to the media at his youth football camp but beyond that nothing tangible has occurred.

The strongest rumors/reports have surrounded the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks but Ian Rapoport does not believe Seattle is interested:

Rapoport seems to choose his words carefully but feels strong enough to say:

“I have heard nothing to corroborate Baker to the Seahawks at all.” “They have never really been that interested in Baker.”

If Seattle is out, that leaves only the Panthers still as a rumored destination for the former Heisman Trophy winner. An injury before or during training camp could change that but that would leave the Browns and Mayfield tied together, including him appearing in Berea, for longer than either seem to want.