Seattle, WA

Rapoport: Seattle has 'never really been that interested' in Baker Mayfield

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Almost nothing has actually happened with Baker Mayfield since the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a trade to replace him.

  • Mayfield continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery
  • No team has made a trade offer the Browns have accepted
  • Cleveland hasn’t lowered their demands to a level another team has accepted
  • Mayfield remains on the team’s roster
  • Many rumors and reports have come out regarding Mayfield’s future
  • Some continue to want him to start while/if Watson is suspended
  • Some continue to downplay his abilities as a quarterback and any success he had with the Browns.

Sure Mayfield spoke on a podcast and to the media at his youth football camp but beyond that nothing tangible has occurred.

The strongest rumors/reports have surrounded the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks but Ian Rapoport does not believe Seattle is interested:

Rapoport seems to choose his words carefully but feels strong enough to say:

“I have heard nothing to corroborate Baker to the Seahawks at all.”

“They have never really been that interested in Baker.”

If Seattle is out, that leaves only the Panthers still as a rumored destination for the former Heisman Trophy winner. An injury before or during training camp could change that but that would leave the Browns and Mayfield tied together, including him appearing in Berea, for longer than either seem to want.

Cowboys News: Julio Jones in? Who could be on their way out of Dallas?

Perceptions around the Cowboys are ever changing, and for the first time in a while, it’s reflected in numbers. Dallas holds no top-ten spots in player jersey sales and it may reflect the lack of belief from the fanbase that the organization has built a contender for 2022. This works two ways, with the team entering somewhat of an underdog mindset as the rest of the NFC East garnering positive attention. Will it mean anything in the end or will the Cowboys put a stranglehold on the division?
BroBible

The Browns Are Being Blasted For Their Statement Following The Baker Mayfield Trade

The Browns have traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The move ends an offseason of drama between the signal caller and the team that drafted him. The 2021 season ended with Cleveland missing out on the playoffs, and Mayfield needing shoulder surgery in January. The passer played through injury for most of the year, leading the Browns to an 6-8 mark in his 14 starts. This, a season after taking the organization to its first postseason appearance in nearly 20 years.
NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield trade makes Jimmy Garoppolo the next quarterback to move

The 2022 offseason involved not one but two quarterbacks who were waiting to be traded by teams that no longer want to keep them. With the Browns trading Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, that leaves 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the next quarterback to move. The situations have some similarities,...
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Are Tanking For a QB

It’s finally done. Baker Mayfield is out of Cleveland and off to Carolina. After months of speculation on what the Browns would do with their QB they pulled the trigger on a trade. There did not seem to be many suitors for the Cleveland QB but one team that consistently came up was the Seattle Seahawks. Even with all of the rumors flying around the Seahawks never pulled the trigger. This signals to me that they are going to tank for a QB this season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes can pass these 7 NFL greats in career TD passes in 2022

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has started his career off on a rocket ship in terms of pace and production. As first pointed out by CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr, through his first four seasons as a starter, Mahomes has averaged 38 touchdown passes per season. He has totaled 151 touchdown passes in those four seasons, which is already good for 92nd all-time in NFL history. If Mahomes were to keep his current pace and throw for 38 touchdown passes in 2022, he’d finished the season 59th all-time. He’d also pass some NFL greats at the quarterback position on the touchdown pass leaderboards.
