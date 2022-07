FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A girl is being treated for serious injuries after she was found with a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. In a release, FWPD spokesperson Anthony Krock said officers found the girl in the backyard of a home on Picadilly Circle, near South Hanna Street and East Paulding Road, around 11 a.m. The girl’s injuries were dire and a homicide team was called to the scene. Her name and age were withheld.

