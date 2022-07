PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Time is precious. You've probably heard that phrase before. But there may be no better example than what unfolded in Prior Lake. It's a story that's tearful, yet joyful. And it started with an online date. Amanda Calvin, who was doing her residency as a pulmonary physician at the Mayo Clinic, met Rob for a drink in Red Wing. "Gregarious is a very good word for him," she said. "He was a giant child, he saw the excitement in most things, where as we as adults kinda miss that."She remembers the exact...

PRIOR LAKE, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO