Lafayette Parish, LA

“No Hostage”: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Gives All-Clear on Situation Near UL Campus

By DJ Digital
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 3 days ago
UPDATE: According to LPSO Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti, there is no hostage situation near UL Lafayette. Police units were in the area...

KLFY News 10

Lafayette Sheriff’s office gives all clear

UPDATE: 07/05/22 7:00 P.M. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has given the all clear on a situation near the UL Lafayette campus Islamic Center. Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Captain John Mowell said deputies were on scene and that the situation has been resolved. KLFY initially reported that the circumstances...
LAFAYETTE, LA
