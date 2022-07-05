“No Hostage”: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Gives All-Clear on Situation Near UL Campus

An Arnaudville man was killed after crashing his vehicle on a St. Landry Parish highway Thursday morning. Franklin Joseph Martin, 42, of Arnaudville, was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla west on La. 686 near Lynn Robin Road when he ran off the road, struck an embankment and culvert, then came to a stop partially submerged in water. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.

ARNAUDVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO