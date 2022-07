Corion Evans is being lauded as a hometown hero. The 16-year-old Mississippi teen was recently honored for helping save four lives from the Pascagoula River in Moss Point. According to WLOX, Evans was near the river on Sunday when a vehicle carrying three girls drove into the body of water and began to sink. The teen immediately jumped into action, removing his shoes, shirt, and cellphone before diving in and helping the girls get to shore.

