Hometown Novel Writers Sharpsburg Book Fair

The Hometown Novel Writers and the Town of Sharpsburg are hosting a Sharpsburg Book Fair. The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be held at Sharpsburg’s A.O. Bridges Community Center and Grounds. Published authors who are interested in...
Today’s Mystery Photo wasn’t built yesterday. It apparently is still doing what it was made for. All you have to do is figure out where this photograph was made. Send your answers to elliott@brack.net, and be sure to include your hometown. Sara Rawlins, Lawrenceville, responded first: “I believe...
Back in the days of old, before the pandemic, I used to frequent Nick’s in Marietta for trivia with my friends Blake Ray, Zach Reinart, and Patrick Fuller, who were all members of cowpunk hellraisers Blood Oaks. The band consisted of Ray on vocals, Reinart on lead guitar, and Fuller on bass, as well as Ian Mallon on rhythm guitar, and Shane Simmons on drums. I caught a handful of their gigs around the city, from the Masquerade opening for Amigo the Devil to dive bar singalongs at the now-closed Highlander. Every show had the rowdiness of a donnybrook with a touch of theatrics, making Blood Oaks a favorite for local punks looking to cut loose and get a bit silly. This streak of shows halted when COVID swept the world and everyone collectively waited for the storm to pass.
Are you looking for a sophisticated place to celebrate a special occasion? Do you want to take your date somewhere refined? On the other hand, maybe you are simply in the mood for something fancy. Well, whatever it is, our list of the 16 best fancy restaurants in Atlanta, GA,...
I was pleasantly surprised when I was invited out to a happening new restaurant located in Alpharetta, Ga called, Ocean & Acre. They were established in 2019. It’s a swanky dining spot and when I arrived, I absolutely loved the vibe! You can dine inside or outdoors on the patio, the design, layout and decor was so pretty. The jazz playing in the back ground, the well-dressed patrons and atmosphere put me in such a great mood! We were quickly seated and I looked over the extensive menu.
According to the City of Calhoun there is a three vehicle accident at Court and River Street in Calhoun. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible. Woodstock has a new butterfly garden. Woodstock has a new butterfly garden at the Woodstock Public Library.
Jerry Leon Moss, age 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his home in Grantville, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 29, 1944, in Atlanta, GA to the late Frank Edward Moss, Sr., and Virginia Mae Walker Moss. Along with his parents, Jerry is...
Owners of the Varsity hot dog emporium are weighing development options for their valuable Midtown acreage and have retained the services of Cushman & Wakefield, a prominent real estate firm in Atlanta. According to a statement in the Atlanta Business Chronicle, members of the Gordy family are considering “ways to reinvest and expand our core business to reach more customers.”
The space that’s been open next to the J. Jill store at The Avenue East Cobb will be occupied this fall by New York Butcher Shoppe. North American Properties announced Thursday that the South Carolina-based chain will open its third metro Atlanta location in November. NAP also said Warby...
Get Your Locally Grown Fresh Fruits and Vegetables. From vine ripened berries to sweet watermelon and crunchy corn off the grill, the summer months bring the best fresh fruits and vegetables. Our little slice of southeast metro Atlanta has a number of places to stop and pick up freshness from the Georgia dirt as well as products and food items from local vendors.
Captain John Glenn "Wink" Wilkinson, Jr. (United States Navy) passed away on June 22, 2022. He had a great life full of adventures, family and friends and will be greatly missed. He was born in Newnan, GA on July 18, 1940, graduating from Newnan High School in 1958 and then...
Cobbler is the perfect ending to any meal — And if you live in Georgia, you better make it peach cobbler. There's nothing better than finishing off some soul food with fresh Georgia peaches cooked in butter and spices. While you're at it, you might as well add a large scoop of ice cream on top. If you're looking for the best peach cobbler in Georgia, look no further. We're here to help.
David Banks, vice chair of the Cobb County School Board, is stirring up backlash again with his latest email newsletter in which he states that two years ago he “embarked on creating an ethnicity study.”. According to Banks, the demographic data he cited came from the Georgia Department of...
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Back in January 2021, we spent some time at PONKO Chicken in Decatur, as the talented team prepared and donated meals for healthcare workers keeping the community safe during the pandemic. And if you watched that morning, you know that we were immediately hooked on the restaurant’s unique menu of what the founders call "Japanese Soul Food" — especially the award-winning chicken tenders.
ATLANTA - FOX 5 Atlanta has announced plans to debut a new, locally-produced and Atlanta-focused daily talk show. Starting this fall, the station will air the new show, "Portia". Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, this half-hour program will be a community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta.
Happy National Fried Chicken Day! If you are searching for the best way to celebrate this holiday, look no further than the most popular place to order fried chicken in the entire city. Southerners take their fried chicken very seriously so when it's good, it must really be phenomenal. According...
NEW STATUE COMING SOON: An 8-foot bronze statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be unveiled Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Atlanta. The concept is from Gwinnett native Kathy Fincher, shown in front of a clay model in an Athens studio. For more details on how others in Gwinnett are involved in this project, see Elliott Brack’s perspective below.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some metro leaders are pushing for developers to think small. A tiny home project coming to Fulton County is set to help people in the most vulnerable populations. As inflation, rent, and home sales soar across Atlanta, Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts is hoping a new...
Picture this: It’s a hot, 95-degree summer afternoon (but feels more like 110 degrees, let’s be real), and all you can think about is treating yourself to some delicious ice cream. Well look no further, we’ve gathered plenty of must-try hotspots for unbeatable ice cream around town. Whether you’re walking your furry friend on the BeltLine or on a date night in Virginia-Highland, there are several spots to get a sweet treat.
A storm with heavy downpours and lightning forced the cancellation of the Sandy Springs fireworks show for its Stars and Stripes celebration on July 4. “The fireworks will be rescheduled to take place during one of the remaining City Green Live performances this year,” the city said in a Tweet.
FOX 2 - Music superstar Carlos Santana collapsed on stage at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston Tuesday night. Santana was 40 minutes into his set at the time of his collapse, according to witness Lori Pinson, a meteorologist at FOX 2. He was then treated onstage by EMS personnel. People who attended the concert said that he waved when he was taken off-stage.
Comments / 0