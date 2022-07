On a recent Thursday, Cherry Hill led their first ever Color Run, with the goal of raising awareness and showing support to the facility’s elderly residents. Prior to the race, residents joyfully sprayed the runners with colored paint. Aspiring Miss Teen RI, Alayna Orsini, joined Cherry Hill Manor’s 30 staff members in the two-mile race from Cherry Hill Manor to the Johnston Police Department and back. Staff and residents enjoyed a beautiful day outside, and the residents really felt the love from the participants that day.

