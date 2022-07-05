ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Loudon, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Loudon; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Loudon County in east Tennessee Central Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 622 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairview, or near Rockwood, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Lenoir City, Kingston, Rockwood, Loudon, Fairview, Midtown, Harriman, Paint Rock and Bradbury. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 347 and 368. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 67 and 84. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Blount, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Blount; Knox The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Central Knox County in east Tennessee Northwestern Blount County in east Tennessee * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 757 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clinton, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Alcoa, Farragut, Louisville, Rockford, Halls, Friendsville and Karns. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 374 and 393. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 108 and 121. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy