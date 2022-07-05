101 Osthoff Avenue, Elkhart Lake, WI, USA

Find peaceful solitude on a gorgeous 5 acre property brimming with nature. Nestled close to the beautiful Kettle Moraine, this 2685′ log home is conveniently located just southwest of Plymouth, halfway between Milwaukee and Green Bay. Surrounded by mature evergreens and rich with wildlife, this park like yard provides adventures and tranquility for all ages. The impeccably maintained home had many updates since 2021…roof, staining, carpeting and water softener/iron filter. It has 3 sizable bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), 2 full baths, partially completed basement, large walk-in pantry, vast loft overlooking great room, open concept and grand cathedral ceilings. Spacious outdoor areas include a covered porch, tumbled stone patio, heated pool with attached deck and quaint stone cottage.
