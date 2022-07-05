ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart Lake, WI

101 Osthoff Avenue, Elkhart Lake, WI, USA

pleasantviewrealty.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Osthoff Resort is the Crown Jewel of Elkhart Lake! In a community that prides itself on welcoming guests from all over the world…this resort leads the way in outstanding leisure resort living. The resort itself...

www.pleasantviewrealty.com

Comments / 0

Related
pleasantviewrealty.com

2524 N 10th Street Sheboygan WI

Welcome to this Sheboygan north side stunner! This beautifully maintained home is move in ready just for you. Enjoy the outdoors with a 1.5 car garage, on street parking, fenced in yard, storage shed, concrete patio, and hot tub. Inside is boasting with character including original hardwood floors, built-in storage, and leaded glass French doors. The heart of this home will surely not disappoint. This is your chance to have a gourmet kitchen! Completely custom built hickory cabinets with quarts countertops and island. Other features include built in oven and microwave, tiled floor, island with storage, drawer style dish washer, and the cherry on top.. Viking gas stove top and hood! You wont find another kitchen like this for the price. The basement has a ½ bath and the potential to be finished for extra living space. Upstairs has 3 good size bedrooms and a spacious updated bathroom. Don’t miss out on this gem of a home. Call today for a showing!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

19 Mueller Road, Kiel, WI, USA

New owners needed for a beautiful country property on the outskirts of town. This well maintained and deeply cared for ranch with its large 2.5 car garage and extra parking sits on 1.11 acres with mature trees, large front and back yards, shed, and a small wooded area where wildlife abounds. Inside features 4 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full baths. The kitchen and dining area is of nice size. It also includes two living rooms. Don’t miss the gigantic main level closet. The lower level includes a pleasantly large rec room with a wood burning fireplace. Plenty of storage exists in the lower level. So much room packed in this ranch. Schedule your appointment today as country properties in the city don’t last.
KIEL, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

465B Jasper Court Kiel WI

This stunning, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo located in Kiel offers ZERO association fees! With an open concept floor plan this property features a relaxing screened in porch just off the kitchen, kitchen pantry, laundry room, living room with a gas fireplace, 2 car garage with extra storage and is just steps away from the bike trail.
KIEL, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

W7274 County Road U Plymouth WI

Find peaceful solitude on a gorgeous 5 acre property brimming with nature. Nestled close to the beautiful Kettle Moraine, this 2685′ log home is conveniently located just southwest of Plymouth, halfway between Milwaukee and Green Bay. Surrounded by mature evergreens and rich with wildlife, this park like yard provides adventures and tranquility for all ages. The impeccably maintained home had many updates since 2021…roof, staining, carpeting and water softener/iron filter. It has 3 sizable bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), 2 full baths, partially completed basement, large walk-in pantry, vast loft overlooking great room, open concept and grand cathedral ceilings. Spacious outdoor areas include a covered porch, tumbled stone patio, heated pool with attached deck and quaint stone cottage.
PLYMOUTH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Elkhart Lake, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

401 Mary Mae Ct, Cascade, WI, USA

Absolutely Beautiful Cascade Ranch Home. Amazing updates over the past few years make this a stellar find. Your tour begins in the bright and cozy living room and moves on to the spacious kitchen with appliances included. Off the kitchen are patio doors leading to the deck and gazebo for fantastic outside entertaining. There are three bedrooms and a full bath with a shower over the tub. There’s a mudroom/laundry room area off the 2+ attached garage with a separate ½ bath. Not to be outdone, the finished lower level is an awesome, comfortable space. Large family room, bar area, two large walk-in closets for storage, plus a sizable mechanics room. Lovingly cared for with quality updates, professional landscape, located in a quiet area. A complete list of improvements can be found under docs.
CASCADE, WI
wiproud.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Friday night along Riverview Drive on the shoreline of Duck Creek in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Savory smells fill the air from the kitchen of River’s Bend Supper Club, a fixture since 1974. While many restaurants might be struggling after the pandemic...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local restaurant announces purchase of Green Bay Exclusive Company sign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular downtown Green Bay restaurant has reportedly bought the sign of the Exclusive Company sign in Green Bay. Cheesesteak Rebellion announced on its Facebook the purchase of the Green Bay Exclusive Company Sign. Back in April, it was announced that the Exclusive Company was closing after the owner died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Property#Furnishings#The Crown Jewel#Oven Range#Property Year Built 1995
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Greenville/Hortonville: Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe

(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues to celebrate communities around the area in our summer series Our Town, this week we feature the communities of Greenville and Hortonville and that includes a spot that helps make your summer flavorful at a fraction of the cost. We take a...
GREENVILLE, WI
Fox11online.com

Alligator's owner comes forward, agrees to send it to sanctuary

MENASHA (WLUK) -- An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue says someone claiming to be the owner of the alligator has come forward....
MENASHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Perfectly Imperfect 4 You opens storefront

WEST BEND — The COVID pandemic encouraged many small business owners to get creative. Some perfected the art of curbside delivery, others limited capacity and created signage to accommodate social distancing, and Nancy Justman — well, she opened her first storefront. The owner of Perfectly Imperfect 4 You,...
WEST BEND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Wrapping up the cornfield pics – meet the Feucht kids

Washington Co., WI – Knee high by the Fourth of July is an old-timey saying in the farming community; an early visual that could signal a prosperous corn growing season. It’s past July 4 now but this cornfield seems to have something to prove as it stands well over the Feucht children’s heads.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Safety concerns impact Green Bay Farmers’ Market on Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In wake of the Highland Park shooting, there is a growing concern for safety at large gatherings and that is no different for the Farmers’ Market in Green Bay. There are barricades on the end of each street so cars can’t pass through....
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

Several area beaches closed due to elevated E. coli levels

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Here's a warning for anyone hoping to cool off at the beach. We're learning that four area beaches are closed due to elevated bacteria levels. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says beaches in Milwaukee, South Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha are not safe for swimming due to elevated levels of E. coli.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Four Wisconsin residents defy the odds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Wisconsin residents hit the jackpot all at the same time. According to the Wisconsin Lottery, four lucky Wisconsinites won SuperCash!’s top prize of $350,000. This rare feat has only happened two other times in the last five years. The first time four players won...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Horizon West condo break-ins; owners, neighbors concerned

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Owners say someone broke in to Waukesha's condemned Horizon West condominium building – and may even be living there. "The back door was completely open," neighbor Dennis Unterbrink said. "Trash. Some cigarette butts and uneaten hamburgers." Something caught Unterbrink's eye in late June when he looked...
WAUKESHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Section of Manitowoc’s Washington Street to be Repaved

Another portion of Washington Street in Manitowoc is scheduled to be repaved. City Engineer Greg Minikel says that the stretch from South 21st Street to South 25th Street is going to get asphalt resurfacing. The street will be closed to traffic beginning on Monday, July 11th. The anticipated completion date...
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy