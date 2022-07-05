ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Who boss offers big update on Jodie Whittaker's final episode

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Who spoilers follow. Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies has offered a big update on Jodie Whittaker's final episode. Davies is back to oversee the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who next year, but before that, his predecessor Chris Chibnall still has Whittaker's swansong to air later this year....

www.digitalspy.com

Related
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
TV SERIES
E! News

A Status Update on the Who's the Boss Sequel & Other Reboots

Watch: Best & Worst Advice From Terry Dubrow, Alyssa Milano & More. Who's The Boss? finally has a home. After almost two years of developmental uncertainty, a sequel of the beloved sitcom that ran for eight seasons on ABC from 1984 to 1992 will air on Amazon Freevee, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders pays tribute after Mona Hammond passes away, aged 91

EastEnders has paid tribute to the late Mona Hammond, who passed away on Monday (July 4) at the age of 91. Hammond, a star of both stage and screen, played Blossom Jackson on the BBC One soap from 1994 until 1997. She returned to the role for two further episodes in October 2010, when Blossom attended the funeral of her great-grandson Billie.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Better Call Saul recasts key character for final season

A new teaser for the second part of Better Call Saul season six has confirmed that a key character has been recast: cab driver Jeff. Originally played by Don Harvey, Jeff is the eccentric cab driver who has so far only been seen in the show's black and white present-day segments.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

HBO just canceled a flagship drama after only one season

HBO has canceled The Time Traveler's Wife after just one season. The show, which was an adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's bestselling book, was only launched on May 15, but the network has clearly seen enough to call time after just six episodes. The Time Traveler's Wife followed Rose Leslie’s Clare...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Unveils a New Captain America

One of the biggest heroes within the tapestry of Marvel Comics might be Captain America, as the star-spangled hero has been a fixture of the publisher's comics for decades. While the mantle was originally carried by Steve Rogers, it has since been upheld by a wide array of other characters, either within the main Earth-616 continuity or in various alternate universes. A recent Marvel comic added another character to that list — and it's one who is definitely a surprise. Spoilers for The Variants #1 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
ENTERTAINMENT
Slate

Chris Pratt’s New Show Is a Right-Wing Fantasy, but That’s Not the Worst Part

This article contains spoilers for The Terminal List. The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt as James Reece, a badass SEAL with a recently-diagnosed brain tumor whose entire team was just killed in a suspicious operation gone wrong, is a visually murky, exceedingly grim revenge story, catnip for people who like to see these kinds of operators let loose on the world. As James Reece’s creator Jack Carr—himself a former SEAL with just the kind of bearded, gun-slinging author photo that you’d expect—described the story in the preface to the first book in his Terminal List series: “It is about what could happen when societal norms, laws, regulations, morals, and ethics give way for a man of extraordinary capability, hardened by war, and set on a course of reckoning; a man who is, for all practical purposes, already dead.” The answer to that question will not surprise you: That man, played drawn and weary by a grey-faced Pratt, travels far and wide, a motley crew of allies in tow, to interrogate and then murder gang members, lawyers, financiers, and military personnel in a variety of creative ways. The conspiracy that killed his team gets revealed by bloodshed, and plenty of it.
TV SERIES
SFGate

The CW Sets Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for ‘Supernatural’ Prequel ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘Walker: Independence’

Oct. 11 will see the premiere of “The Winchesters,” the highly anticipated “Supernatural” prequel that stars Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger as demon hunters Mary and John, parents of original series leads Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki). Immediately following “The Winchesters” is the series premiere of “Professionals,” a spy drama starring Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser.
TV SERIES
CNET

'Stranger Things' Spinoff Won't Be About Eleven or Dustin

Following news that they had cooked up an idea for a spinoff series, Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers have revealed that the plan isn't to follow an individual character from the show. "I've read these rumors that, you know, there's going to be an Eleven spinoff, even Dustin spinoff......
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Iain Stirling to narrate Love Island USA

I know this is fairly old news but there doesn't seem to be a thread and I for one have only just found out. He will be joined by Modern Family's Sarah Hyland as the new host after streaming service Peacock has bought the rights from CBS. I wonder if...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

'Breaking Bad': Creator Vince Gilligan explains series finale

[SPOILER ALERT: Stop reading if you have not watched the finale of Breaking Bad, titled "Felina." This story contains discussion of major plot points.]. You've now had a few minutes to gather your breath, wipe away the tears and start to process that brutal and poignant series finale of Breaking Bad. Whether your predictions were on the money barrel or off-base, you will most certainly want to read what series creator Vince Gilligan had to say about this satiating last-ever episode, which saw the fall of meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston). "Ours is nothing if not a definitive ending to the series," says the show's mastermind, who also wrote and directed the episode. It's a heady challenge to wrap up five seasons of one of TV's most daring, beloved and obsessed-over dramas in a manner that's provocative and satisfying, and Gilligan was keenly aware of it as he and his writers toiled away for endless hours in search of the perfect ending. "I think plenty of people out there will have had a different ending for this show in their mind's eye and therefore we're bound to disappoint a certain number of folks," he says, "but I really think I can say with confidence that we made ourselves happy and that was not remotely a sure thing for the better part of a year. I feel that the ending satisfies me and that's something that I'm happy about." Gilligan spoke with EW about the fates for Walt and Jesse, the possible alternate endings, the classic Western movie that turned out to be a huge influence on the ending and the most structurally important scene of the finale.
TV SERIES
UPI News

ITV orders Season 2 of Gemma Whelan's 'The Tower'

July 8 (UPI) -- Filming is set to begin later this summer on Season 2 of the ITV crime thriller, The Tower. The Tower II: Death Message is based on Kate London's second novel. Screenwriter Patrick Harbinson -- whose credits include Homeland -- penned the adaptation of London's police detective drama.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Why buildings collapse, BBC2

Unusual programme for BBC2, it was much more like something you'd get on C4, C5, Nat Geo etc. (and with their sort of programme title too) or an American buy-in but redone with a British voiceover. It was very interesting nonetheless and good to see a program on a mainstream channel that I would otherwise miss in the listing. Fascinating stuff which made me think about tower blocks in the UK too especially when they featured a collapsing multi storey car park over here.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Reacts To Rumors of His Wolverine Return in the MCU

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman continues to joke around with the internet’s emotions. The former X-Men actor posted a picture of himself in an Adventure Time t-shirt on Twitter this morning, with an ominous caption, "Let's see what rumor the look on my face starts today..." Hugh Jackman’s latest tweet...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Baz's Australia Series, Making the Cut Return Date and More

Click here to read the full article. Baz Luhrmann is headed back to Australia: An expanded and reimagined version of the director’s 2008 film, which starred Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, will debut on Hulu in the U.S. this winter, our sister site Deadline reports. The six-part limited series, titled Faraway Downs, will feature footage from the movie, as well as an expanded, serialized version of the story, with a new ending and updated soundtrack. “I originally set out to take the notion of the sweeping Gone With the Wind style epic and turn it on its head,” Luhrmann said in a...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Dark Knight Trilogy Actor is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play Doctor Doom

After two failed attempts by Fox to establish the Fantastic Four as a formidable superhero team, Marvel fans have seemingly lost faith that they'll ever see a proper live-action adaptation of comic book's so-called First Family. However, all that changed when Marvel Studios officially confirmed in 2020 that Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing are all coming to the MCU.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who star Billie Piper debuts new "emo" hair transformation

Doctor Who favourite Billie Piper has treated Instagram fans to a sneak peek of her dark hair transformation. Nicknamed the "emo glow up", she uploaded a selfie yesterday (July 7), no doubt shocking those who are used to the actress being blonde. Could it be for her main role in...
CELEBRITIES

