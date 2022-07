NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested Wednesday for selling cocaine in downtown Nashville; one of the batches tested positive for fentanyl. Metro police say 48-year-old Ronnie Drinks met an undercover detective at Riverfront Park and was arrested after the detective found 12.2 grams of cocaine in Drinks’ possession. He was charged with possession with intent to sell cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Drinks is being held on a $82,000 bond.

