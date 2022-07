KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A driver was trapped in their vehicle for about three hours on Tuesday after leaving the roadway and traveling into a wooded area. Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police said the vehicle was traveling north on Old US-41 about a half mile north of N Ford Rd when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and traveled for about 100 yards.

