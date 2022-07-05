Several Texas counties declare influx of immigrants across Southern border an 'invasion'
Jul. 5, 2022 - 02:19 - Chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt reports...video.foxnews.com
Jul. 5, 2022 - 02:19 - Chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt reports...video.foxnews.com
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0