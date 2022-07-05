As attorneys quit, Bonneville prosecutor asks police to make fewer arrests

Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean asked local law enforcement, in June, to limit arrests as multiple attorneys in her office have entered their resignations.

“(W)e are asking our law enforcement partners to help us by reducing the number of new PC arrests,” Bean wrote in an email to several law enforcement leaders in eastern Idaho on June 7. “This should only be done when there is not a case of violence or an imminent community safety need.”

The request comes as several of the attorneys in the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office indicated to Bean their intention to resign, some to pursue other opportunities and others because of the expected change in leadership following Bean’s loss in the Republican primary election in May. Bean had been appointed to succeed former Prosecutor Daniel Clark in February after Clark was appointed to a judgeship in Jefferson County. The first woman to serve as Bonneville County’s chief prosecutor, she had worked in the office since 2015.

The Post Register obtained copies of the email exchange via a records request after learning Idaho Falls Police had been asked by the prosecutor to return to arrest patterns used during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid overcrowding jails.

Bean said six attorneys, about half of those working for her office, would be leaving by the beginning of August, including Chief Deputy Prosecutor Alex Muir and deputy prosecutors Ryan Jolley, Tyler Dodge, Scott Peterson, Bonnie Watkins and Russell Spencer.

“The next months will be a challenge for my office,” Bean’s email said. “Because of the loss of people, we will soon be forced to operate on a skeleton crew.”

Among the email’s recipients were Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson, Bonneville County Sheriff Samuel Hulse, IFPD Capt. Bill Squires and Idaho State Police Capt. Christopher Weadick.

Johnson responded with concerns about how returning to COVID-19 arrest policies would affect crime, according to the emails.

“Last time we did something like this it had serious consequences with increases in crime that we are still dealing with,” Johnson wrote in response to Bean on June 8. “I know there were multiple factors going on at the same time, but non-enforcement I believe was one of the larger factors.”

Johnson asked Bean if, instead of reducing the arrests, the officers would proceed as normally and that the prosecutor’s office could refile the cases at a later date if prosecutors couldn’t proceed at present.

Bean rejected that proposal, however, because she said she wanted to avoid public awareness of her office’s staffing issues. She proposed two scenarios to law enforcement, one in which an officer tells a suspect in a drug possession case they would “cut you a break,” and that the incident would be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review so prosecutors could decide if a case was warranted, and the second in which a case was filed, then prosecutors had to drop it and admit in court that it was due to staffing shortages.

“I’m trying so hard to avoid scenario #2, because I do not want the message to the public to be that we cannot process all of the criminals right now,” Bean said. “But truly, we can’t.”

Bean told the law enforcement leaders she was considering contracting with private attorneys to help cover the county’s caseload. She said as of June 8 she had been able to hire only one attorney to replace the six who were leaving.

In a statement to the Post Register (see full statement in box), Bean said that while she shared Johnson’s concern, “If I believed my request would lead to an increase in crime, I would not have made it. My office continues to actively prosecute crime in Bonneville County. My request to law enforcement was simply that they temporarily consider utilizing the option of having my office review the case first and then submit it for judicial review rather than arresting, but only in certain types of cases that would not impact public safety. Rest assured, those who commit crimes in Bonneville County will be prosecuted.”

Bean lost the Republican primary election for Bonneville County prosecutor to Randy Neal, a previous deputy prosecutor who has run for several elected offices over the years. Neal is set to run uncontested in the general election in November, practically guaranteeing he will be the next Bonneville County prosecutor.

A source who works for the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office, who asked to remain anonymous in order to speak candidly, said the election results likely drove several prosecutors to begin looking for new work.

According to the source, prosecutors were encouraged to hold off on a decision on whether to stay or leave until the holiday season, before the transition in January. Most, however, reportedly sent out their resumes two weeks after the election.

Some of the prosecutors reportedly had made plans to leave before Neal won the election. Others decided to leave because they reportedly did not want to work for Neal as a prosecutor.

The source added that there was uncertainty about whether Neal would keep all of the prosecutors, citing past transitions in which new prosecutors fired most or all of the attorneys in the offices they were taking over. Instead of waiting to find out if they would have a job in January, the source said several attorneys decided to look for new work to avoid uncertainty.

“Each of us has family and it’s kind of important that we have some security,” the source said.

The source added that they believed some people may be leaving because everyone else is, not wanting to be the last one holding the bag.

Bean’s request does not appear to have changed how law enforcement officers are currently handling arrests.

Johnson sent an email to IFPD officers on June 23 notifying them of the staffing shortages at the prosecutor’s office. He notified police of Bean’s request to reduce arrests for minor crimes, but also told them of his proposal to continue arrests, but to have the prosecutor’s office refile cases at a later time.

“You may see more if not many of your cases being dropped,” Johnson wrote in his email to officers. “Please do not let this dissuade you from doing your job. Please enforce the law as you always would with your discretion. You are the thin blue line keeping this City from chaos. Hopefully at some point in the future the Prosecutor’s office can get their staffing issues improved and they will be able to start to catch back up.”

Johnson ended his email by inviting officers who believed the department should reduce arrests to speak to him.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, said a similar email notifying deputies of the staffing shortage was sent out, but that no changes were made to arrest policies at the Sheriff’s Office.

An Idaho Falls Police officer, who asked to remain anonymous, said they were concerned that cases would not be refiled as promised.

“That’s not going to happen,” the officer said, “they won’t have time.”

The source within the prosecutor’s office expressed similar concerns, noting that the current staffing shortages would make it hard to follow up on old crimes in the future.

“I am concerned that there will be a lot of delays and that cases will fall through the cracks,” the source said.

In the long term, however, the source said they believed the situation would stabilize in time.

“We’ll find a new normal, but I do think there’s going to be some growing pains,” they said.

Neal said he had been in contact with the prosecutor’s office and that Bean was doing everything she could to handle the situation until replacements could be found.

“I don’t think this is a crisis of unusual turmoil,” Neal said. He added, however, that the problem was exacerbated by difficulty finding job applicants, not just in prosecution, but in all fields, from law enforcement to fast food restaurants.

The Idaho Falls Police Department has also struggled to find new hires as applicants decline and several officers have announced plans to retire this year. The department estimated it could have as few as 70 officers by then end of the year.

IFPD Public information Officer Jessica Clements released a statement when asked about the staffing shortages at the prosecutor’s office.

“The police department is committed to ensuring public safety and holding criminals accountable in Idaho Falls,” Clements wrote. “We also understand the very real staffing challenges the prosecutor’s office is experiencing and support their efforts to fill positions and find solutions. IFPD will continue to do all we can to seek justice for victims and protect our community, while partnering with other sectors of the criminal justice system.”