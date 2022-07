A woman who killed killed her husband in a crash on the 4th of July last year has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and vehicular manslaughter. Authorities say Jennie Clark was behind the wheel when she drove off the road and deliberately crashed the car during an argument with her husband in Ogden. He was killed when the car struck a phone pole. The couple's three children were in the backseat and were unhurt. Police determined Clark was drunk at the time. District Attorney Sandra Doorley says Clark will be sentenced in October to between 13 and 23 years in prison.

OGDEN, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO