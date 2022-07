A kitten who was alone wandering outside, now purrs blissfully indoors and melts every heart he comes across. A pint-sized orange kitten found his way into a foster home when he was just a bottle baby. "He came to me as a misplaced kitten of not quite two weeks old from the NZ SPCA. It is my understanding he was found wandering alone in a backyard," Jessie, a volunteer of the SPCA, shared with Love Meow.

PETS ・ 28 DAYS AGO