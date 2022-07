SHAMOKIN DAM – A man wanted for stealing from a dead body in Shamokin Dam several years ago—was located in Puerto Rico, and extradited back to Snyder County. Shamokin Dam police tell us, Jose Hernandez-Thurbhus was working at a motel in Shamokin Dam in 2018, stole a wallet from a dead man in one of the rooms. They say he then racked up about $500 in credit card charges, and then fled to Puerto Rico.

