The U.S. Navy will set sail into Detroit from July 11-17 with events leading up to the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti. The week serves as a time for the public to learn about the Navy and also get a chance to meet 50 sailors from all over the country. Concerts and field days are also on the schedule. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO