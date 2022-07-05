ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Two children dead following drowning at FGCU’s Lakefront Beach

By ABC7 News
 2 days ago
UPDATE: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two children have passed away following a drowning at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Lakefront Beach Monday morning.

The two children were ages 12 and seven.

No foul play is suspected.

FGCU President Mike Martin sent out a message to students, faculty and staff in regards to the situation.

“Yesterday we experienced a tragic event on campus as two children drowned in Lake Como (North Lake Village). Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, and we thank the first responders from several agencies for their heroic efforts.”

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

ORIGINAL STORY: SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Two children were rescued from the waters of FGCU’s Lakefront Beach Monday afternoon.

A boy and a girl, both under the age of 10, were pulled out of the water and taken to Gulf Coast Hospital. According to the San Carlos Park Fire Department, both were in critical condition.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:48 p.m. at FGCU’s Lakefront Beach at 12151 FGCU Pkwy. East.

Lee County Emergency Medical Services, Iona McGregor Fire Department Dive Team, FGCU PD, and LCSO were all on the scene.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

