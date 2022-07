When it was last held in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted the usual 4th of July festivities for a couple of years, it was known as the Big Little Backyard BBQ and Entertainment Extravaganza. In 2022, it has a new name, but the Big 4th of July Celebration & Backyard Food Fest, is the same beloved 4th of July lawn party at Colton Hall following the parade in Downtown Monterey. It's a free event that features top notch bands from 11am to 5pm, street food, and a whole lot of dancin.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO