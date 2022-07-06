"The Minions Are Mexican": Twitter Is Joking About Minions Being Latino, But The Theory Dates Back Years

Related
Elon Musk Had Twins Last Year with Exec Shivon Zilis Just Weeks Before His & Grimes' Baby Was Born
Elon Musk secretly welcomed twins last year. The 51-year-old Tesla CEO fathered twins with Shivon Zilis last November, according to court documents published by the Insider Wednesday. The twins were born in Austin, Texas. The papers reveal that in April, Musk and Zilis –– who is the project director at...
We Need To Talk About Adele And Her Obsession With T-Shirt Cannons
This was the type of content I needed to get me through the work day, babes.
The View fans beg to bring back ‘favorite’ guest host after slamming Whoopi Goldberg’s blunders and ‘rude’ behavior
FANS have begged for The View to bring back their favorite guest host amid backlash regarding Whoopi Goldberg's recent behavior. The actress has been under scrutiny after several on-screen blunders and scathing comments toward her co-stars. Now fans have asked that show creators bring back their favorite guest host, Ana...
"This Is What Happens When Two Lazy Adults Have Four Kids" — People Are Thanking This Self-Proclaimed “Messy Mom” For Being Real, Honest, And Vulnerable When Sharing Behind-The-Scenes Videos Of The Inside Of Her Home
"The biggest drive was for me to have the accountability. I am messy. My husband is messy. We know that."
Drew Barrymore Is Going Viral After Discovering A Hidden Window In Her New York City Apartment, And Her Reaction Is Truly Priceless
Because I love any "hidden window" or "hidden door" content.
35 Things Literally Everyone Used To Have In Their Home 30 Years Ago That Basically No One Has Anymore
I doubt you have any of these.
50 People Who Completely, Totally, 100% Regret Literally Every Damn Choice They Made Last Month
A wise man once said: "It's not what you want."
These 16 Wedding Industry Horror Stories Might Make You Want To Elope
"As I am scarfing food down, I look at my fork and see a dead cockroach with my cold salmon."
Season 4, Volume 2 Of "Stranger Things" Essentially Confirmed That Will Is Gay, And Fans Had Some Hilarious Reactions To It
"Will Byers cant die yet, he still has to find out that being gay is okay."
21 "Ms. Marvel" Behind-The-Scenes Facts Straight From Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
Female Pakistani artists were found to help create all of the artwork you see in Karachi during Ms. Marvel.
Someone Shared A Wholesome Keanu Reeves Moment They Witnessed At The Airport, And My Heart Seriously Can't Take Another One Of These
Here's further proof that he's the greatest guy ever.
My Friend's Dad Sent Me A Bunch Of Extremely Creepy DMs — Should I Tell Her?
"A close friend of mine's dad recently slid into my DMs, and I'm not sure if I should tell her about it."
‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: The Duffer Brothers’ Pitch Left Netflix Execs in Tears
Stranger Things fans are already heartbroken heading into season 5. According to the Duffer Brothers, Netflix execs cried after reading their season 5 pitch. The final season of Stranger Things probably won’t arrive until 2024. Stranger Things Season 4 left many viewers in tears, and it sounds like the...
13 Times Actors Took A Chance And Traded One Role For Another
Dave from Gilmore Girls walked so Seth Cohen could run.
"Stranger Things" Star Jamie Campbell Bower Is Absolutely Not Getting Enough Credit For His Work As Vecna, And Here's The Proof
"I loved talking in the voice..."
Here's The Whole Story Behind That Epic Metallica Moment From "Stranger Things" Season 4
Kate Bush can finally take a break from running, it's Metallica's turn.
