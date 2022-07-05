ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

'High Powered' Firework Explosion Kills California Man

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

A Montebello man was killed while celebrating the fourth of July due to a firework explosion gone wrong. According to KTLA, the 42-year-old victim was setting off a high intensity, illegal firework and was severely injured when he failed to release the firework from his grasp. The incident occurred off of Germain Drive in Montebello around 6:30 p.m on Monday night.

Montebello Police and Fire Rescue attempted to treat the man before rushing him to the hospital where he later passed away due to upper body injuries. The type of firework that the man was attempting to set off was extremely powerful. Not only is it illegal throughout Montebello County, but the city of Los Angeles, and the state of California in addition. KTLA mentioned that there were a few people at the residence celebrating the holiday when the firework exploded.

Neighbors reported hearing the noise, and said that this is not the first time that loud fireworks have gone off on the street this year.

“Super loud. Very loud. Very loud fireworks,” a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous told KTLA. “I just can’t believe how anybody could just have that. I mean, all year. All year round.”

Police have not released the name of the victim.

IN THIS ARTICLE
