Dare County, NC

Meet Rufus, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week

By Outer Banks Voice
outerbanksvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week for this week is Rufus! Rufus is a three year old cat and is a big bundle of love. He lives for sunbathing, loves other cats, and will take all the scratches you can give him!...

www.outerbanksvoice.com

NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

David Jordan Maryott of Nags Head, July 5

David Jordan Maryott departed this life on July 6, 2022. He was born at Garfield Hospital in Washington, D.C. on January 5, 1947, to Arthur and Jean (Pliler) Maryott. David played basketball and tennis in high school. After graduation from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School, he attended the University of Maryland where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. In his senior year of college, he met and married his first wife, who had a son, Kevin, who David later adopted. David graduated college in 1970 with a B.S. in business. David spent eleven years working in management for Safeway Food Stores. During that time, David and his first wife had three children, Michael, Amy, and Christian. David and his first wife later divorced. In 1983, David met his soul mate and partner for life, Maryann, who had a son, Jeffrey, from a previous marriage. David and Maryann married in 1985. David owned and operated Maryott Painting, until 1990 when he, Maryann, and Jeff moved to Nags Head, North Carolina where they owned and operated the Manor Motel until retiring in 2004. David spent countless hours enjoying his favorite pastime of surf fishing along the Outer Banks. Over the years, David fished in tournaments from Nags Head to Ocracoke with friends. Maryann and David traveled to many wonderful places, the majority were cruises with family and friends. David was an avid poker player.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk to review itinerant vendor ordinance, focus on food trucks

Concerned that the town of Kitty Hawk’s food truck and itinerant vendor ordinances do not reflect how they are being applied, Town Planner Rob Testerman has asked the town council to recommend a path forward on how to enforce the regulations. “Tonight I’m…requesting guidance from counsel to determine how...
KITTY HAWK, NC
WNCT

Currituck Co. man facing felonies after dogs’ deaths

MOYOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Currituck County man is facing felony animal abuse charges after two dogs were found dead and two others were saved by animal control. The Currituck County Animal Services and Control Department charged Christopher Ryan Riedel of 128 Mack Jones Rd. in Moyock with two felony animal abuse charges on Thursday, […]
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Sponsorships available for 2022 Outer Banks Seafood Festival

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for the 2022 Outer Banks Seafood Festival. The event will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:30 AM – 6:00 PM at the Soundside Event Site in Nags Head. “Every activity at the festival focuses on the history of this community and...
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head increases beach driving permit fees

Citing an increased effort to more actively monitor beach driving in recent years, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners approved an increase in annual beach driving permits at its July 6 meeting. The permits, which previously cost $25, will now cost $50 for residents and property owners and $100 for...
NAGS HEAD, NC
WITN

Swimming advisory issued for Dare County site due to high bacteria levels

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are being advised by state officials not to swim at a Dare County site due to high bacteria levels. The advisory is for an area at the Jockey’s Ridge Sound-side Access in Nags Head where test results of water samples indicate a running monthly average of 41 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water. This exceeds the state and federal standards of a running monthly average of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters, based on five samples taken within a 30-day period.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Ashley
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare County moves ahead on several programs and projects

Dare County has moved forward on securing state funding for dredging in Oregon and Hatteras inlets and building a boardwalk. Commissioners, at the request from Grants and Waterways administrator Barton Grover, approved, by resolution, a funding application to the state’s Department of Environmental Quality for $23,627 or 66.67% for construction administration services for Oregon Inlet and $73,694 or 75% for Hatteras Inlet.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Linwood “Woody” Ray Pegram, II of Elizabeth City, July 1

Linwood “Woody” Ray Pegram, II, age 37, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Friday, July 1, 2022 at his home. He was born in Pasquotank County, NC on August 12, 1984 to Joanna McPherson Forbes and the late Linwood Ray Pegram, I. Woody was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, loved to golf and spend time with friends and family. He enjoyed working with his hands in construction and mechanics.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

Person drowned in Snug Harbor Community on Fourth of July

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An investigation is underway after someone drowned near the Snug Harbor Community Park on the Fourth of July. According to Perquimans County emergency services, around 12:44 p.m. Monday the 911 center got several calls that someone was drowning on Navajo Trail. When first responders got there...
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
#Spca#Old Cat#Cat Rescue Adoption#Current Tv#Obx Spca Pet#Cat Care Manager#Outer Banks Spca Pet#Shelter
outerbanksvoice.com

Currituck County concerned about ‘rash of vandalism’

Currituck County has issued this July 7 warning about recurring vandalism in public spaces. Currituck has experienced a rash of vandalism to county property lately in Corolla. This includes damage to signs, fencing, and bollards on walkways. Repairing and replacing these damages is expensive for the county. Please help us...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Miriam Perry Calhoun of Harbinger, June 30

Miriam Perry Calhoun, 93, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022 at home with her loving family by her side. Miriam was born April 28, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Emmanuel vonBetzen and Gertrude Perry. Miriam was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She savored life and...
HARBINGER, NC
WNCT

Work to begin soon on Manteo bridge rehab

MANTEO, N.C. – Drivers will soon notice crews working on the underside of the Washington Baum Bridge on U.S. 64 (locally known as the “Pirate’s Cove Bridge”) later this month, as a $21.3 million bridge rehabilitation project begins. The project, awarded to the Freyssinet USA company...
MANTEO, NC
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Work to begin on OBX bridge this month

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers will soon notice crews working on a bridge in one Eastern Carolina beach town. Crews will be working on the underside of the Washington Baum Bridge on U.S. 64 (locally known as the “Pirate’s Cove Bridge”) later this month, as a $21.3 million bridge rehabilitation project begins.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck approves preliminary plat for 55-plus community in Moyock

Currituck County commissioners approved a preliminary plat/special use permit for Baxter Station, a 55 and over residential community in Moyock Township at the June 20 regular commissioners meeting. The development will be located off Baxter Station Road east of Caratoke Highway across from TowneBank, just south of the residential community...
MOYOCK, NC
WITN

Only one Eastern Carolina county in COVID-19 high-risk zone

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Only one Eastern Carolina county is at high risk for COVID-19 community transmission, according to an updated Centers for Disease Control map. The CDC map shows that Washington County is the only county in Eastern Carolina at high risk. Less than a month ago, on June 10th, eight counties fell into this category.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC

