Gov. Hochul signs three bills aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A legislative package created to protect the environment was signed into law today.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed three new bills into law that are focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in our state.

The three bills will help to reduce emissions, create a more energy safe future and generate more than 286,000 clean energy jobs by 2050.

This comes less than a week after the Supreme Court’s ruling to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to set standards on greenhouse gas emissions of power plants.

“We’re going to do everything we can to protect our lives, our families, our bodies, as well as our planet’s future,” said the governor. “I think all of us, I know all of us are proud to be New Yorkers and continue that mantle of leadership as the rest of the nation wanders and looks for people that will actually step up and fight back, that's what we're doing today with this legislation.”

Gov. Hochul says the impact of the green legislation won’t be felt immediately but will result in reduced energy consumption in the long run and could save New York $15 billion.

