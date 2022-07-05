ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

No deals with SNP before or after election – Sir Keir Starmer

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GKtg_0gVnq4KQ00
Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted to be Prime Minister ‘for the whole of the United Kingdom’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer has said there will be “no deals” with the SNP before or after the next general election.

The Labour leader said there would be “no alliance” with the SNP under any circumstances.

He spoke to journalists along with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on Tuesday.

There is no alliance to be forged

Keir Starmer

Sir Keir said: “No deals going into the election and no deals coming out of the election.

“And that’s not the first time I’ve said it. I’ve said it every single time I’ve been asked about it.

“And I’ll tell you why, there is no alliance to be forged with a party that wants to break up the United Kingdom.

“I want a Labour Government and I want to be the Prime Minister for the whole of the United Kingdom.”

He continued: “There is no basis for an alliance with a party whose sole focus is on breaking up the United Kingdom, and therefore it’s not going to happen.

“No deal in, no deal out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLTmX_0gVnq4KQ00
Nicola Sturgeon said the next election could be a ‘de facto referendum’ (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Keir was also asked about Labour’s position if the SNP wins more than 50% of the vote at the next general election.

Nicola Sturgeon has said the next general election will be a “de facto referendum” if her plans for another vote on independence are rejected by the Supreme Court.

Sir Keir said: “It doesn’t change the principal position. We go into that election making a case for change.

“We go into that election making the case for a Labour government for the whole United Kingdom.

“And in the local elections I came to Scotland and the thing that came up everywhere I went was the cost of living.

“People saying ‘I can’t pay my bills, Keir. I’m really struggling to make ends meet, my energy bills have gone up, my wages haven’t gone up, prices go through the roof’.

“Inflation is going through the roof but I want to see a government that can actually do something about it.

“And so we want to fight the next general election on strengthening the economy, turning that around and actually answering what I think is the number one priority issue for most people living in Scotland, living across the whole United Kingdom.”

Mr Sarwar said: “It’s not going to get the fact that no matter what the SNP might say, it is not a de facto referendum.

“It’s not going to be Scotland against England. It’s going to be Boris against Britain.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
BBC

Boris Johnson resignation: Hampshire and Isle of Wight reaction

Conservative politicians in the south of England have welcomed Boris Johnson's decision to stand down as Conservative leader. Mr Johnson has stepped down as party leader but said he would continue to serve until a successor is chosen. It follows a dramatic 48 hours which saw dozens of ministers resign...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Keir Starmer
The Independent

Muslim cleric arrested for calling for beheading of sacked ruling party spokesperson in India

A Muslim cleric from Rajasthan in northern India has been arrested after he allegedly offered his house to anyone who would behead Nupur Sharma, the spokesperson of the ruling right-wing Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.Police said that they had been looking for Salman Chishti, a cleric from Ajmer Dargah, or shrine, in Rajasthan since Monday night. They had filed a case against him after a video of him was circulated on social media.Police allege that he was heard saying on video that he would have shot the former BJP spokesperson for...
RELIGION
The Independent

Boris Johnson has ‘always been manifestly unfit’ for office of prime minister says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson has always been in her view “manifestly unfit for the office of prime minister” after Mr. Johnson agreed with the 1922 Committee to step down from his position today (7 July).The first minister of Scotland added: “Boris Johnson, even before the last few days, was not leading an effective or properly functioning government.”The Tory leader is expected to remain in post until a new leader is put in place at the party’s annual conference in October, a No 10 source said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snp#Economy#Uk#Labour#Scottish#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Putin would welcome Scottish independence, claims Labour’s Anas Sarwar

Russian leader Vladimir Putin would welcome Scottish independence, the leader of the Scottish Labour party has suggested.Anas Sarwar said it was “pretty obvious” that the Russian president would be pleased at the break-up of Britain – saying the dictator “would support anything which is damaging to his enemies”.The senior Labour figure also claimed SNP chief Nicola Sturgeon “wants to pit Scot against Scot for her own obsession” as he set out his alternatives to independence in a speech on Monday.Asked if the Russian president would welcome the break-up of the UK, Mr Sarwar said: “It’s pretty obvious, isn’t it?...
POLITICS
The Independent

Beergate: Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner not fined after police say no Covid laws broken

Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner did not break Covid laws and will not be fined over Beergate, Durham Police have announced.A spokesperson added: “There is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work.”Police said the gathering at the Miners’ Hall in Durham on 30 April 2020, which was linked to part of Labour campaigning for the Hartlepool by-election and local elections, had been fully investigated.Evidence and witness statements identified that 17 people participated, including the Labour leader and deputy leader.“Durham Constabulary will not be issuing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson resigns as Britain’s prime minister after Tory MPs revolt

Boris Johnson has resigned as Conservative leader and said “no one is indispensable” in politics after his tumultuous three-year premiership was dealt a fatal blow by mass resignations of ministers and a cabinet revolt.Announcing his departure from No 10 — two years after winning the Tories’ biggest majority in decades — the prime minister did not reference the multiple scandals that have rocked his time in office.But he acknowledged it was “clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader” after dozens expressed no confidence in his embattled leadership.Mr Johnson is expected to...
POLITICS
The Independent

How a Tory leadership contest works

Boris Johnson has announced he is stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister of the UK, triggering a leadership contest within his party.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, whose resignation alongside Sajid Javid's announcement he was stepping down as health secretary sparked a hoard of other resignations, has announced he will run.This video explains exactly how the Tory Party leadership contest could pan out in the next few weeks.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Labour will stage Commons vote to force out Boris Johnson immediately if he refuses to go

Labour will stage a Commons vote to try to force Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately, if he tries to stay on as a caretaker.Keir Starmer urged Conservative MPs to “get rid of him” now – rather than serve a two-month interim period, while a successor is elected, saying: ”He can’t cling on in this way.”“If they don’t get rid of him, Labour will step up in the national interest and bring a vote of no confidence because we can’t go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come,” the Labour leader said.Asked...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer tells Tory MPs they have ‘duty’ to remove Boris Johnson immediately

Sir Keir Starmer has told Conservative MPs they have a “duty” to remove Boris Johnson from No 10 immediately or face a no-confidence vote in the Commons next week.The Labour leader insisted Mr Johnson should not be allowed to continue as a caretaker prime minister, just 24 hours after he set out his plans to resign from office upon a new Tory leader being elected.In a bullish press conference – just hours after he was cleared by Durham Police in a two-month-long investigation – Sir Keir said his party is “ready” for a general election and the country deserved a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fox-clubbing Remainer QC Jolyon Maugham sparks fury after asking Rishi Sunak whether Tories are 'ready to select a brown man' as PM

A Remainer barrister sparked fury this evening after he asked Rishi Sunak whether Conservative Party members were 'ready to select a brown man' as the next Prime Minister. Jolyon Maugham QC – once dubbed 'an infamous fox murderer' after clubbing one of the animals to death while wearing his wife's satin kimono – incensed Tory MPs with his tweet this evening.
POLITICS
The Independent

Instructions from Rishi Sunak to Tory MPs over leadership bid accidentally revealed

A Conservative backbencher has accidentally revealed instructions apparently sent by Rishi Sunak’s team to Tory MPs on how to post on social media to support the former chancellor in the party leadership race.The prepared Twitter post, which came just two hours after Mr Sunak revealed he was standing for Tory leader, included a quote purporting to be from the MP posting it, pasted across that MP’s own photograph.The instructions said: “If you’re happy, can you tweet and include the hashtag Ready4Rishi, and crucially the website Ready4rishi.com, and then your infographic below,” the suggestion read.The identical quote that all posters were...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Beergate v Partygate: Why Keir Starmer wasn’t fined and Boris Johnson was

Beergate is the third high-profile police investigation into gatherings involving politicians during Covid restrictions.Each of the probes, into Dominic Cummings’ lockdown trip to Durham, Partygate and then Beergate, have ended with dramatically different results.The variation is a consequence of the changing Covid laws that were in place at different points, the application of exceptions to restrictions and shifting police positions on whether to punish breaches retrospectively.How did the law work?A set of laws called the Health Protection Regulations were changed throughout the pandemic to enforce different restrictions, including national lockdowns.They set the legal limits on gatherings, but also provided defences...
U.K.
The Independent

Ben Wallace won’t say if will run for Tory party leadership after Boris Johnson quits

Ben Wallace has declined to say whether he will run for the Conservative Party leadership, insisting that he will continue to focus on his job as defence secretary.Mr Wallace, coming top among poll of Tory members to succeed Boris Johnson as leader after his resignation on Thursday, spoke during a visit to a training centre for Ukrainian troops in north of England.The defence secretary said he was convinced that the political turmoil in the Britain would not lead to any lessening of support for Ukraine, stressing that he had built up a cross-party consensus on the issue.“I don’t think there...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy