Ohio voter registration deadline for Aug. 2 primary today
According to NBC4i, the deadline to register to vote for Ohio’s Aug. 2 primary is today, July 5.
Due to delays in Ohio’s redistricting process, the second primary of 2022 will determine who will be on November’s ballot for Ohio Senator, Representative to the Ohio House, and members of the state central committee.
Prospective voters can register online . To do so, they will need to provide:
- Ohio’s drivers’ license or identification card number
- Name
- Birth date
- Address
- Last four digits of your Social Security Number
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
The Latest:
- Ohioans facing home gas and electric rate hikes
- From cops to counselors: How Ohio’s 988 crisis number will work
- The Black Collegiate Gaming Association Helps Students Of Color Break Into The Gaming World
- Martin Luther King Jr. Spoke On Using The N-Word In A Rare Letter Auctioning For $95K
- Who Is Patriot Front And Why Are Folks Calling Them The ‘New Klan?’
- More Black Employees Hit Tesla With Latest Racial Discrimination Lawsuit
- Burna Boy Reveals How Much He Paid for Toni Braxton Sample
- Conservatives Target Black Rhode Island Senator Tiara Mack For Twerking On Her Day Off
- Ohio voter registration deadline for Aug. 2 primary today
- Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Freedom Always Involves Some Struggle
Comments / 0