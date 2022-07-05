ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupont, WA

DuPont July 1 Report to Council

Cover picture for the articleRead the DuPont Mayor’s July 1 report to the City Council...

The Suburban Times

Hearing: Tacoma – Lakewood HOME Consortium 2021-2022 Annual Action Plan

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the Tacoma City Council will conduct a public hearing on a. substantial amendment to the Tacoma-Lakewood HOME Consortium’s 2021-2022. Annual Action Plan, which outlines the uses of Community Development Block Grant,. HOME Investment Partnerships Program, and Emergency Solutions Grant funds. The hearing will be...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Sequalitchew Creek Trail Closure on July 6

City of DuPont announcement. The Sequalitchew Creek Trail will be CLOSED on Wednesday, July 6th, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. (or until the closed sign is removed at the trailhead). City staff will have motorized vehicles on the trail during this time. If you use the trail on Wednesday, June 6th, please make sure you have returned to the trailhead before 3:00 p.m. Due to safety concerns, citizens will not be able to use the trail until Public Works has removed the trail closed sign. Thank you for your cooperation.
DUPONT, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Today we added more COVID-19 vaccine events with doses for kids as young as 6 months old to our listings. Since vaccines for younger children became available on June 22, we’ve administered nearly 1,000 of these doses to Pierce County kids!. Find yours today...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Dupont, WA
The Suburban Times

Welcome Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Historical Society’s July Virtual Meeting: An Interview with Laurie Jinkins

Tacoma Historical Society announcement. Tacoma Historical Society’s July Virtual Meeting (Monday, July 11 – 7pm) will be an interview with Laurie Jinkins. In honor of Pride Month in Tacoma, Tacoma Historical Society communications manager Kim Davenport sits down for an interview with Washington State Representative Laurie Jinkins. Rep....
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Road closures to begin July 7 to install major sewer line in Parkland

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Parkland near state Route 7/Pacific Avenue as part of the Parkland/Brookdale Interceptor project. The new 72-inch diameter pipe will extend from the intersection of 131st Street East and A Street South to an existing sewer interceptor at 129th Street South and C Street South. A sewer interceptor is a major sewer line that receives wastewater flows from multiple collection lines, which is then directed to a wastewater treatment facility or another interceptor.
PARKLAND, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup Farmers Market is strong

City of Puyallup social media post. The Puyallup Farmers Market is going strong into the summer. Head to Pioneer Park every Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm for fresh produce, veggies, gifts, crafts, and food. Learn more on Puyallup Main Street Association website here: puyallupmainstreet.com/puyallup-farmers-market/…
PUYALLUP, WA
New data on homelessness in Southwest Washington offers incomplete picture, officials say

The number of people experiencing homelessness has risen in some Southwest Washington counties and fallen in others, according to the first official headcount in two years. Clark County is home to 1,197 people experiencing homelessness, which is 281 more individuals counted than in 2020. Lewis and Cowlitz counties counted 120 and 271 people, respectively, down from 142 and 328 people in the previous assessment.
The Suburban Times

Take Transit to Trails

Pierce Transit announcement. When it’s time to go hiking, biking or playing outside, consider riding Pierce Transit! Pierce Transit buses can take you to within a quarter mile of many popular trails in Pierce County. On Saturday, July 30, you can visit local parks and participate in family friendly...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Community Pride Scrapbook

Tacoma Historical Society announcement. Visit the Tacoma Historical Society’s booth at Tacoma Pride Festival this Saturday and help us create a Community Pride Scrapbook!. Supplies will be available for visitors to take a picture and commemorate their day at Pride to be included in a scrapbook that will later be digitized and printed! Once completed, a digital version will made available for free online and physical copies will be available for purchase. Copies of the scrapbook will also be donated to local LGBTQ+ organizations. The original version will be safely stored in our permanent collections to be preserved for future generations.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Because of the Fourth of July holiday, this week’s COVID-19 case report does not include a full week of data. You can get updated case and hospitalization rates on our main dashboard Thursday morning. Last week, CDC moved Pierce County into its high COVID-19...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – July 8, 2022

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Ok Hi Lee. Mountain View Funeral Home: Rodney Lee Gardner; Esther McGowan; Richard Dwayne Milton; James Smith Neely; Lulai Pei; Edward William Popp; Virginia M. Primm; Christina Rafine; Jeanette Rickbeil; Vernetta Sukola; Dorothy Elizabeth Wescott; William Wallace White; Eileen Wilson. Fir Lane Memorial Park:...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Across the Fence: Summer – Finally!

Has it struck you, too, that finally days seem to be light longer? Though, in fact they are shorter! Because the dark gray of the past six months has finally started lifting and lets us enjoy a few sunbeams in the late afternoons. Which also means that it finally gets warmer. A little. Yes, summer seems to be making it, finally!
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Police welcomes seven officers

City of Lakewood social media post. Today we had the privilege of welcoming 7 new graduates to LPD. (From L to R) Officer Beauchamp, Officer Cerniauskas, Officer Dougherty, (Chief Zaro), Officer Dawson, Officer Wabinga, Officer Kirkham, & Officer Mahaffey. We are excited to have you here serving our citizens.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Sparks Studio Vacation Bible School

July 11 – 15, 2022. Kids completing K-Grade 6 this school year (2021-2022) are invited to join us for this fun, creative VBS!. *Pre-registration highly recommended due to limited space. First Baptist Church of Lakewood. 5400 112th Street SW. Lakewood, Washington 98499. Phone: 253-582-1000.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Family fun next week in Tacoma

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Shakespeare in the Park, Family Nature Walks, Tiptoe through the Tidepools, Explore the Shore and more are on next week’s calendar. Learn more from the Metro Parks Tacoma newletter.
TACOMA, WA

