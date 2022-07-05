ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Zion Williamson Signs Contract Extension With Pelicans

By Tobias Carroll
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThus far, the NBA off-season has abounded with high-profile players heading to new teams, and abundant speculation about which other star players might be on the move — and where they might be headed. As of now, though, there’s another player you can add to...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The Jazz Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Donovan Mitchell

Despite trading away Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale last week, the Utah Jazz don't plan on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Jazz aren't exploring the market to see what they can get for Mitchell. "After the Gobert trade, there was a belief that Mitchell...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Wants The Los Angeles Lakers To Sacrifice Draft Picks For Kyrie Irving Deal: "I Can't Articulate How Little LeBron Cares About The 2029 First Round Pick."

The Los Angeles Lakers would rather not sell their soul to acquire Kyrie Irving, even if it means moving off of Russell Westbrook, who has been nothing but problematic since his arrival. Unfortunately for the Purple and Gold, LeBron James does not feel the same way. As Brian Windhorst noted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Extension, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Held Workout With Notable Point Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers could enter the 2022-23 season with a new-look bench. While they've focused on replacing departed free agents with younger talent thus far, they could look to bring back a veteran. According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers worked out point guard Darren...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: New York Knicks Waive Veteran Player

On Friday, the New York Knicks have announced that they have waived veteran forward Taj Gibson. Gibson played 52 games last season, and averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. The 37-year-old has played 13-years in the NBA for the Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Brown
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Jj Redick
ESPN

Stephen Curry says Charles Barkley won't finish in top 70 at American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament

Bettors believe Charles Barkley is poised for his best performance at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. Stephen Curry disagrees. Caesars Sportsbook is offering odds on Barkley to finish in the top 70 of the 87-golfer field this week in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Barkley finished in a tie for 76th last season, his best performance at the tournament, which he attends annually.
NBA
All Hornets

Another Former Hornet Arrested

Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fantasypros.com

James Harden inks two year deal with Sixers

James Harden will be taking a $15 million pay cut on a team friendly deal with Philadelphia. Harden has a player option in year two and the pay cut it to provide the team resources to improve the Sixers roster. (Shams Charania via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Philadelphia spent a massive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian#The New Orleans Pelicans
Yardbarker

Chet Holmgren fires back at criticism of his ex-Gonzaga teammate

Chet Holmgren has blocked eight shots through his first two Summer League games, and now he is blocking another one. The Oklahoma City Thunder big man is sparking excitement this week with his performance in Salt Lake City, showing dominance on both ends and even flashing cunning offensive moves that many did not know he had.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Goes Off On Young Players Who Skip Summer League Games: "A Lot Of These Teams Coddle These Players."

To most fans, the Las Vegas summer league is nothing more than a meaningless tournament meant to showcase young and upcoming talent across the association. To the actual Summer League participants, the tournament presents an important and unique opportunity to hone your skills and prepare for a career in the NBA. Really, there aren't too many excuses for a sophomore player to skip out on Summer League, and NBA analyst Richard Jefferson is tired of seeing young guys being allowed to not participate in the event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy